20% CAGR craftsman eye growth





National, April 26, 2021: India’s general contractor and fitout industry has traditionally fallen behind in accepting changes and digital adoption. To break the stereotypes that lock up the sector, Artizen, an end-to-end interior solutions and general contractor company, has emerged as an industry leader. Differentiating with the use of future-driven technology and streamlined processes, the company is ready to transform the Indian sector.

Driven by a passion for architecture, Artizen was founded in 2003 with the goal of changing the perception of real estate and contracting as an unorganized sector. With a professional, process-driven approach, attention to detail and state-of-the-art solutions, the company has become a one-stop solution for all interior requirements in the commercial real estate market and is now expanding into other industries. doing. ..

Manish Kapil, director of Artizen, said: At Artizen, we stand out by using technology-driven processes and professional approaches. As the name implies, we are craftsmen working to make Indian industry the best in the world. “

Rising from the boom in the domestic commercial real estate sector, Artizen stands out from its competitors in its commitment to innovation and best-in-class service to all its customers.

Show all images

Deepak Bhat, Director of Artizen

Deepak Bhat, director of Artizen, added: The speed of digital adoption in the commercial real estate sector is relatively slow due to the nature of its business. Handles fixed buildings and infrastructure. Especially in India, the industry is slow to respond to change. Apart from using some of the latest and most advanced technology, it is the only general contractor company in India that uses a futuristic digital construction platform. OpenSpace and one of the first few companies to use ERP extensively at all stages of the project. In addition to the state-of-the-art machinery for joinery and metalworking in our workshops, Artizen sets an example and paves the way for change. “

Technology addiction and innovation have helped Artizen survive the pandemic. Artizen stood by the employee and confirmed that there was no furlough during the pandemic. With two more modern factories being built in the western and northern parts of the country, Artizen aims to grow at a CAGR of 20%.

Artizen has successfully delivered over 175 projects, has over 40 Fortune 500 clients in its portfolio, and has grown since its inception. The company has a record of having 93% of its customers, which is unusual in the industry in which it operates. Artizen has also been awarded Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year.

About Artizen

Founded in 2003, weve has undergone transformation and growth in the last 20 years of thousands of years, receiving prestigious awards and certifications throughout India. We are proud of our “Great place to work” certification, the global gold standard for identifying and recognizing good work cultures. More than 350 employees and more than 2000 contract workers are proof of this. Today we are one of India’s top 5 interior contractors. .. We bring professional and experienced hands to interior equipment. While process-driven, the element that brings us the best is the joy that comes from working with our clients to make them happy. The success of the project and 93% of the retained clients are proof of that.

