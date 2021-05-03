The latest Outriders patch may actually make multiplayer playable> NAG





If you lose gear on an inventory wipe to manage your expectations, the latest Outriders patch will not return it. This is another process that should not involve updates. This patch also does not fix the “unable to connect to server” issue, but it addresses many other issues, especially for multiplayer.

Outriders is aimed at sci-fi adventures with super-powerful teams, so it’s a bit annoying that multiplayer hasn’t been possible for some players (me) since the game started. The latest patches promise significant improvements. Here are some of the highlights of multiplayer:

The default background matchmaking setting has been changed to closed [Previously: Open].. This change can be manually undone in the settings. Fixed a bug that could prevent clients from joining the host. Resolved a performance issue that occurred immediately after loading into a cooperative game. Improved player gear load time when joining co-op sessions. Fixed a bug where clients could be loaded into a corrupted lobby if the host lost internet connectivity while loading into the game. Fixed an issue where the host could not select story points that other clients had not unlocked. Fixed a bug where players with a complete storyline could not participate in the expedition if the story point before the endgame was selected. Fixed an issue where client characters might not spawn properly when retrying Expeditions. Fixed some bugs that could cause issues or errors to appear after host migration. Fixed a bug where players trying to join each other’s session would get stuck on the session waiting screen. Fixed a bug where clients would not see tracks when joining a quarry host. Fixed a bug where the Eye of the Storm Expedition boss could be duplicated for clients during cutscenes. Fixed a bug that could cause the client map update to fail after the host joined the map standing near the flag. Fixed a bug in the Dying Wish side quest that could cause the host to get stuck in the quest area if the client was disconnected. Fixed an issue where audio would disappear if a host migration occurred during a cutscene.

[XBOX] Fixed a bug that could cause the game to lose functionality after signing out of the currently active account or suspending the internet connection while loading.

[XBOX] Fixed a bug where the Random Team Join feature might not work properly.

[XBOX] Fixed a bug that could cause the authentication process to fail due to an internet connection error

[XBOX] Fixed a rare crash that occurred on the client when the host started fast travel from a desolate fort.

For more information, see Reddit’s official Outriders patch notes.

And when do you get your lost gear back? The date of the great recovery is yet to be determined. The development team wanted to get it done before this patch, but matching the item level to the character level obviously made the whole thing more complicated, and more often gave everyone higher gear than the level. Leads to corruption. They will eventually understand it.

Due to the crash and horrific performance (eventually after joining a friend’s game), I couldn’t play Outriders far beyond the prologue, so I’m looking forward to giving you another chance.

