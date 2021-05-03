WhatsApp users can immediately preview the recorded voice memo with the new “Review” button





WhatsApp Voice Note Review (Image: WABetaInfo)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has recently begun testing new features that allow users to play voice memos up to twice as fast.

WhatsApp is testing new features that improve existing voice memo services. According to WABetaInfo, this new feature basically has a “Review” button that allows the user to preview a voice memo or voice message before pressing send. The review button is currently under development. This means WhatsApp beta users will not yet be able to use this feature. Once tested on the beta channel, WhatsApp for iOS and Android can be expected to receive an upgrade. Previously, users could only record voice memos that were sent directly without the preview option. In particular, Facebook-owned platforms have recently begun testing new features that allow users to play up to twice as fast as voice memos. Two speeds, 1x and 1.5x, were detected on both WhatsApp beta channels for iOS and Android. There was no option to slow down the playback speed of voice memos.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has not yet shared details about the development of playback speed tools and the Review button. Meanwhile, the platform is also working on a new chat migration upgrade to allow users to migrate chat between Android and iOS devices. This update is important for anyone planning to move from an Android phone to a new iPhone and vice versa. The chat migration feature may also be useful when WhatsApp multi-device support is launched. This has also been working for some time. This allows users to link multiple phones with the same WhatsApp account and use WhatsApp Web even if the phones do not have a data connection.

Also read: WhatsApp MyGov CoronaHelpdesk How to find your nearest vaccine center via chatbot

Recently, WhatsApp has worked with the central government to improve the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot launched last year, allowing citizens to find accurate coronavirus-related information directly from the platform. The user can now find the nearest COVID-19 Vaccine Center via the chatbot. The process of finding a vaccine center is simple and the user needs to save the number 9013151515 on their Android or iOS smartphone.

