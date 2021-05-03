Google tax: US IT and steel lobby file proceedings against India





If New Delhi did not roll back a “one-sided and discriminatory” leveling tax or Google tax, the group demanded retaliatory tariffs on India.

If New Delhi does not roll back “one-sided and discriminatory” leveling or Google taxes, the Internet Association, America’s top tech lobby, has endorsed retaliatory tariffs on India.

We also urge the United States to help build a global consensus on the development of a modern, fair and global approach to taxing digital services to prevent such unilateral measures from countries like India. Did.

The American Association of Steel Manufacturers also strongly supports the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on India to address concerns related to unfair trade practices by Indian steel producers.

The retaliatory tariff proposal called for the inclusion of more than 200 additional tariff lines related to the steel sector.

Meanwhile, India and the U.S. Jewelery Association strongly oppose the U.S. proposal to impose tariffs, claiming that this will not only have a significant impact on SMEs and craftsmen, but will also lead to a diversion of trade to China. doing.

In a comment to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on the retaliatory tariff bill, the association representing more than 40 of the world’s leading Internet companies, including LinkedIn, Netflix, Microsoft and Google, said the central government would roll back. I expressed my expectations. This discriminatory tax before escalation occurs.

The Biden administration is threatening India with an ad valorem tax of up to 25% on a number of Indian products such as shrimp, Basmati rice and gold, exceeding the 2% leveling tax on e-commerce businesses introduced in April. 2020.

This applies to non-resident digital entities with sales of 2 rupees.

It sought comment on the proposal for retaliatory tariffs.

“The goal of India’s digital industry is to eliminate discriminatory taxes before additional obligations come into force.

“Therefore, it would not be necessary to implement the proposed obligations,” the association said in a comment to the USTR’s proposal, which closed its window on April 30.

A hearing on this issue will take place on May 10.

In its comment, the Gems and Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) opposed tariffs proposed to the sector, arguing that it would cause serious harm to companies in India and the United States.

About 17 of the 40 product lines on the proposed tariff list are related to the jewelry and jewelery sector.

“Our sector was previously heavily affected by the sudden withdrawal of the benefits of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

“We are now deeply concerned about the threat of further action to our niche sector,” the association said.

We have asked the USTR to remove all 17 heads related to the jewelry and jewelery sector from the proposed tariff list. This helps prevent diversion of trade to other countries, especially China.

SEEPZ Gems & Jewelery Manufacturers’ Association said the proposed actions will affect the economies of India and the United States.

“The only beneficiary will be China,” he said.

The American Jewelery, Leather, Apparel and Shoes Association also opposes retaliatory tariffs on India because it makes imported goods expensive and impacts business.

The 40 subheadings proposed as customs duties include rattan furniture (a type of furniture) and parts, precious stone products, gold rope necklaces and neck chains, cultured pearls, threads, wrapping paper, corks and stoppers. ..

India’s tax collection from leveling tax has almost doubled from 1,138 rupees in the previous year to 2,035 rupees in 2020-21.

