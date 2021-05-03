Commerce SK Innovation Battery Factory Brings Employment and Growth





Greg Bluestein | Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Commerce, Georgia (AP) — SK Innovation’s battery plant is staggering in size, with construction projects that are very large and visibly extend along industrial highways.

But after touring one of Georgia’s largest economic development projects, Governor Brian Kemp was really impressed by talking to two workers at a construction site. A mountain town near Tokoa.

“When we started construction here, we knew what was going on,” Kemp said of the surge in work and growth coming to the area. “We are thrilled with the ability of this great company to do great work now and in the future and continue to grow.”

The $ 2.6 billion development came when SK Innovation and South Korea’s fierce rival LG Energy Solutions signed a last-minute deal to allow Ford and Volkswagen to proceed with the construction of a plant to supply batteries for electric vehicles. Saved earlier this month.

Details: LG Energy Solutions, SK Innovation reach agreement, paving the way for commerce battery factory

And the decision to set up a green technology facility in the middle of the bright red part of Georgia could already stimulate the local economy and bring jobs, new investments, and new challenges to rural conservative communities. It leaves a footprint in a large area.

The project promises to create at least 2,600 jobs in areas that once relied on the declining textile industry. As part of President Joe Biden’s plan to build a US-based electric vehicle infrastructure to combat climate change, we are moving the region towards a high-tech, highly-skilled future.

Jun Kim, CEO of SK Innovation, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the plant could eventually employ more than 6,000 workers, managing restaurants from parts suppliers to growing industries. He said it is expected to bring in thousands of other jobs.

Its growth is coming to an area where the biggest attraction was once a cluster of outlets along the I-85. The Atlanta dragway on the outskirts of commerce has been booming in apartment construction, and a historic racetrack has been put on the market for future development.

Construction workers’ rental properties will skyrocket in a few days. According to local officials, the new home couldn’t be built fast enough and suppliers are busy scouting the site. Southeast Toyota Distributors joined the boom earlier this year when they completed more than $ 100 million in parts facilities in the region.

“We listed 90 acres of land for about $ 4 million and received two offers within three weeks,” said Robert White, a local realtor and community leader. “Five years ago, it would have been sitting there for five years. The industry is exploding around here.”

“The future is here”

The project is part of a long-term strategy that could reshape this slice in northeastern Georgia, and authorities say it will become the hub of a resilient new US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain. I want it.

US Senator John Osov helped mediate a $ 1.8 billion settlement to end a long-term trade dispute that endangers the project, and he cleans AJC to attract new businesses and investments in the state. He said he was reaching out to an energy company.

The Democratic Party is envisioning a clean energy arc throughout North Georgia, including Dalton’s large solar power plant.

“The desire for prosperity, work and opportunity is bipartisan. The future is here,” Osov said. “The question is how fast and effective this transition will be. What I’m trying to do is champion Georgia as the center of this important transition to clean energy.”

Faced with reelection in 2022, Kemp compared the commerce project with West Point’s vast Kia car plant. He said this created about 14,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

“I see the same thing here. I’m sure it,” he said. “Demand is coming.”

‘Complex feelings’

However, this growth creates new tensions in a city of about 7,000 people dotted with poultry plants and small industrial facilities.

Part of the surrounding Jackson County, where Donald Trump won nearly 80% of the vote in November, complains about being positioned as an important gear in the fight against climate change, which the former president mistakenly accused of being a “hoax.” Is saying.

However, residents tend to be worried about changes in their daily lives. Local schools enjoy the enviable student-teacher ratio, community leaders all seem to know each other, and traffic is usually sparse, except for the congestion around outlet malls.

Joey Olson moved from the Los Angeles area to commerce five years ago because of his educational system and the atmosphere of a small town. Olson, owner of Ironclad Roofing, is in a position to financially benefit from the collapse of new homes. But he is also worried that the town will go unnoticed within a few years.

“I have mixed emotions,” he said. “It’s great for business, but I don’t want to live on top of my house. I’m worried about increased traffic, overcrowding, and school strain.”

Increasing demand for highly skilled and well-paid workers is already affecting the local labor market. White, a member of the National Association of Realtors, also runs a handyman and struggles to attract staff even after offering $ 15 an hour.

“I drove McDonald’s by offering a $ 1,000 bonus to those who work there for 100 days,” he said. “The competition is off the chart.”

Commerce Mayor Clark Hill said SK Innovation helped fund the local library system, in addition to a $ 400,000 donation to strengthen the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. A company official said it was just the beginning.

“We don’t consider ourselves foreign investors in the city of Commerce,” Kim, the company’s CEO, said in an interpreter. “We consider ourselves to be Georgia insiders, so we will continue to work with our communities and grow.”

Former commerce city councilman Bob Soseby said most residents hold the maxim that an increasing trend in investment lifts all boats.

“The community has embraced its role in the fight against global warming,” Sosebee said. “As you know, there is always skepticism, but it’s a very minority.”

Kemp pointed out the prospects during his factory visit and said he would put Georgia at the crossroads of the long-term US clean energy strategy and his own desire to strengthen the state’s industrial framework.

“This is American manufacturing. It’s green energy. That’s exactly what we’re supposed to do in this country and Georgia, so we’re fighting hard for that,” said the governor. It was. “This is not the end. It really is just the beginning.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos