Why Konami withdraws from E32021

Konami has officially announced that it will withdraw from the upcoming online E32021 conference due to internal timing conflicts. The company was one of the first companies to sign up for this year’s E3 convention.

The announcement was released through Konamis’ Twitter account. The Japanese company said it wasn’t ready to announce a big project at this year’s E3. This suggests that we weren’t able to win the Keystone project in good shape.

However, Konami has assured fans that the company will release more information on the development of major projects in the coming months.

Konami has been silent about the project for the past year. Rumors of the new Silent Hill game have been around for quite some time, and fans want to hear some official words about the restart of the rumors. With the exception of some insider leaks, there was no news about the future of the franchise.

According to Online Leak, the Metal Gear series is also undergoing next-generation remakes. According to Leaker Katharsis T, some games in the series have been reported to have been remade for the latest consoles, but no evidence of these claims has been provided.

The 2021 E3 conference was considered an opportunity for Konamis to shed light on these rumors. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a few more months for the official news to come out. This delay means that Konami is working on a big project, so fans are looking forward to it being very exciting.

Many Silent Hill and Metal Gear fans are disappointed with how Konami has dealt with these franchises in the past. The overwhelming Metal Gear Survive game and the canceled Silent Hill project have caused many to lose confidence in the company, including Hideo Kojima, the famous Metal Gear creator who broke up with Konami to create his own studio. It was.

It is currently unclear if the location of Konamis in the E3 roster will be replaced, but the current list of participants has not yet been finalized, so there is a good chance that it will be replaced.

Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain Big Boss and Mother Base Crew Photo: Konami

