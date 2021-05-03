AMD’s Ryzen 95 900X is Amazon’s bestseller





Everyone knows that AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X hasn’t been achieved since its launch. So, imagine the surprise when you reach second place on Amazon’s best-selling list of computer CPU processors, depending on when you’ve been highly rated and checked by Amazon.

How can a CPU that is sold out or only available at a high price become Amazon’s bestseller? Are PC builders desperate enough for MSRP to pay $ 700 or $ 900 for a $ 550 chip? Are there really enough numbers available to outperform other CPUs on the market? Certainly, there must be something wrong with Amazon’s algorithm.

Amazon.com

We didn’t imagine it. AMD’s Unicorn Ryzen 9 5900X was the second largest CPU sold on Amazon on Monday.

So I asked Amazon. The answers from both companies, though completely useless, have influenced some further research that actually gave us hope. Yes, friends, you may actually be able to buy this CPU at a fixed price right away. Keep reading to find out why.

This is certainly the best-selling CPU mentioned in this article AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 cores, 24 threads unlock desktop processor (without cooler)

First, the fact: an Amazon spokeswoman confirmed that the Ryzen 9 5900X accurately portrayed it as being high on the best-selling list, but didn’t provide details. She pointed out that the Amazon list is updated hourly. That’s why this chip and other chips are flying around the best-selling list.

With no more information from Amazon, I went to Keepa.com, a website that tracks Amazon prices, to dig deeper. Looking at historical data, we started to see patterns of pricing madness.

Looking at the graph below, you can see how ridiculous the Ryzen 95 900X has been since day one. It reached $ 940 one day in February.

We also noticed that in the two cases immediately after the introduction, the CPU actually dropped to the list price. Prices have risen and continued to rise for a long time, but recently we have also found that prices are declining towards suggested retail prices.

Looking at another view of Keepa’s data, it’s clear that the price drop coincides with the time Amazon received the chip shipment. This pattern suggests that the chip will go on sale, sell out quickly, and third parties will turn around and resell the CPU at soaring prices.

Keepa.com

The Ryzen 9 5900X’s past price was well above its list price due to its availability, but recently it has reached its list price of $ 550.

Then look at the right edge of the chart. Here you can see that prices are falling more often. We believe this means that Amazon has begun to steadily supply shipments of the new Ryzen 9 5900X, allowing chips to be sold closer to list price.

You can see the pattern more clearly in this next chart. The orange bar shows how the price went up when Amazon launched the Ryzen 9 5900X at full price and shortly after the Scalper and third-party stores took over.

Keepa.com

This Keepa.com data shows that when Amazon puts the Ryzen 9 5900X on sale, the price will drop until Amazon sells out, and the scalper will inflate the cost.

The answer to all our questions seems to be a stable supply of chips to Amazon. There is no guarantee that the Ryzen 9 5900X will continue to ship on a regular basis, but a similar pattern was seen on the Ryzen 5 6600X and Ryzen 7 5800X. They started selling well above their list price, but both are now back.

Yes, the Ryzen 9 5900X is certainly Amazon’s bestseller, and recent data suggests that it could quickly become the best CPU you can actually buy.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos