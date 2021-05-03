This Chinese battery company has created more millionaires than Google and Facebook





The lesser-known but fast-growing Chinese electric vehicle battery maker has more millionaires on Forbes’ list than any other public company. A whopping 9 billion billionaires have over $ 1 billion in wealth based on their investment in modern Amperex Technology (known as CATL). The company’s share of supplying batteries to automakers such as BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler Mercedes-Benz has skyrocketed by more than 150% over the past year due to increased demand for electric vehicles. The 52-year-old Robin Zeng, founder and chairman of CATL, is currently the 47th wealthiest person in the world, worth $ 32.5 billion and he said in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the market. More than triple the $ 9.7 billion sported fortune. Zeng owns about 25% of the company.

Other CATL executives have also acquired enormous fortunes. Co-Vice Chairman Huang Shilin and Li Ping boast net worth of $ 14.7 billion and $ 6.6 billion, respectively. Pei Zhenhua, an early investor who bought shares in 2015, is worth an estimated $ 8.5 billion. Zhao Fenggang ($ 2.4 billion worth), Wu Kai ($ 2.3 billion), Wu Yingming ($ 1.9 billion), Chen Qiongxiang ($ 1.8 billion) and Chen Yuantai ($ 1.3 billion) will be on the list of millionaires for the first time in 2021. I jumped out. Chen Qiongxiang was an early investor, although the five have various management roles at CATL.

The amount of wealth the nine people have created together is worth $ 72 billion, a tremendous achievement for a company with a 10-year history. Forbes found 8 billion billionaires each from tech giants Google and Facebook, and retailer Wal-Mart also produced 80 billionaires, seven of whom are descendants of founder Sam Walton and his brother Bud Walton. .. Family-owned conglomerates like agricultural giant Cargill created billionaires due to the large number of heirs, but among the listed companies, only Chinese soy sauce maker Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food has nine Forbes. I put it in the billionaire ranking. ..

Robin Zeng, a former engineer of an electronic component maker, entered the business in 1999 by launching a lithium-ion battery maker called Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) (where did you get the money to launch ATL? Is unknown). The company specializes in manufacturing rechargeable batteries for consumer electronics such as mobile phones and laptops, and reportedly supplied batteries to Apple’s iPods, iPads and Macbooks. Zeng founded CATL in 2011 as a spin-off of ATL to focus on automotive batteries. It landed a partnership to supply batteries to BMW a year later.

As China began to pay more and more attention to the development of the clean energy industry, CATL enjoyed the help of the government. Since 2015, the Chinese government has maintained a list of recommended battery suppliers. This included more than 50 domestic companies and excluded large foreign companies such as LG and Samsung. Automakers using battery suppliers recommended for government-subsidized electric vehicles have paved the way for the rise of companies like CATL. This list was abolished in 2019, a year after CATL was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In a statement, a CATL representative attributed the company’s success to its strategic direction, continued investment in R & D, reliable products and services, and its ability to integrate the industry chain.

Leveraging China’s affluence, CATL, now the world’s largest automotive and electric vehicle market, has aggressively expanded its manufacturing and R & D capabilities. In 2018, CATL provided 13% of the total battery capacity of all new passenger electric vehicles sold worldwide, according to research and advisory firm Adamas Intelligence. In 2020, CATL quadrupled the total capacity of batteries in new electric vehicles, accounting for 22% of the market. According to Adamas Intelligence, only LG Energy Solutions, which accounts for 28% of the market, is larger. IHS Markit estimates that approximately 2.5 million electric vehicles will be sold worldwide in 2020.

The lead in your own country is even greater. According to Adamas Intelligence, in 2020 CATL produced 46% of the battery capacity introduced in China’s new electric vehicles, compared to 26% in 2018. BYD, a car and battery maker backed by CATL’s domestic rival Warren Buffett, is in the second distance, accounting for 16% of the market. CATL revenue increased 10% to $ 7.8 billion in 2020 and net income increased 22% to approximately $ 860 million. Tesla trades in multiples of 25x trailing revenue, while the company trades in multiples of 16x trailing revenue.

2020 was a great year for CATL. Alla Kolesnikova, Head of Data and Analytics at Adamas Intelligence, said it introduced nearly 50% more battery capacity worldwide than in the previous year. We believe that 2021 will be the year in which CATL begins to grow as a global brand through an increase in the list of supply contracts with foreign automakers and an increase in global sales of Chinese EVs equipped with CATL cells.

Investors’ enthusiasm for more environmentally friendly cars has reached an enthusiastic pitch. IHS Markit predicts that global sales of EVs will increase by 70% in 2021 to over 4 million units. Tesla’s share price has more than quadrupled over the past year, and even non-driving EV makers like the British companies Arrival and Californias Fisker Inc. have earned billions of dollars in the public market. And makes the founder a millionaire. As China begins to liberalize its markets, promote competition and abolish some of its subsidies, CATL is increasingly seeking outward growth.

Became a supplier of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in early 2020, CATL plans to open its first overseas factory in Germany later this year. We are increasing our presence in Europe by expanding battery sales to European automobile manufacturers and starting overseas exports of CATL-equipped EVs in China. In the long run, CATL representatives continue to aim for a fossil fuel alternative in fixed and mobile energy systems with highly efficient power systems generated by advanced batteries and renewable energies. I will.

“CATL’s dominance in China has often received a lot of attention, but lesser-known is that CATL was virtually non-existent in Europe as of January 2020. [the] Analyst Kolesnikova describes the region’s fourth-largest cell supplier by the end of 2020.

This is CATL’s 9 billion billionaires. Net assets are current as of April 28, 2021.

Zeng Yi

Net worth: $ 32.5 billion

Position: Chairman, Founder and CEO

Yellow stone forest

Net worth: $ 14.7 billion

Position: Vice Chairman, Deputy General Manager

Page Genfa

Net worth: $ 8.5 billion

Position: Initial Investor

Li Ping

Net worth: $ 6.6 billion

Position: Vice Chairman

Zhao Fenggang

Net worth: $ 2.4 billion

Position: Co-President of Engineering and Production, Co-President of R & D

Ukai

Net worth: $ 2.3 billion

Position: Chief Scientist, Deputy General Manager

Wu Inmin

Net worth: $ 1.9 billion

Position: Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors

Chen Qiongxiang

Net worth: $ 1.8 billion

Position: Initial Investor

Chen Yuan Tai

Net worth: $ 1.3 billion

Job title: Assistant to the president

