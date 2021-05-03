May Headliner (Part I): 43 Upcoming Events and Webins Across the Triangle





Note: WRAL TechWire’s interactive calendar is currently down due to technical issues. Therefore, there are no plans to add new events for the time being. In the meantime, the list below contains links to individual event pages / sites, allowing readers to check the details directly with the event organizer for attendance confirmation.

WRAL TechWire monitors the latest and greatest meetups, panels, workshops, conferences, application deadlines, and everything else happening in the North Carolina startup / technology world. “The Headliners” is a weekly compilation of upcoming events in the local business / technical community.

Below is a list of May events in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the larger triangle area. Check out Part 2 of the “Headliner” column to find out what’s happening this month in cities other than the Triangle. Another post focuses on the event scheduled for June.

Triangle Small Business Week May 2-8

Triangle Small Business Week features a selection of events to support local small businesses.

Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Summit May 4th, 9 am-11:30am (online)

The Raleigh Chambers Economic Development Summit will bring together industry experts and sort leaders to discuss the next steps for Raleigh and Wake County in terms of growth, talent, innovation and more.

NCDOR: Consumption tax workshop May 4th, 6pm to 7:30 pm (online)

The North Carolina Revenue Service hosts a webinar that covers the basics of sales and usage tax obligations.

Durham Code: Citizen Hacking Session May 4th, 6pm-7:30pm (online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, cartographers and activists to collaborate on the Civic Technology project. The meeting is held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Economic Development of the Cary Chamber of Commerce May 5th, 8 am-9am (online)

Join the Cary Chamber and hear from Berrye Worsham, President and CEO of Cary-based Cotton Inc.

Dementia Alliance Q & A Seminar May 5th 9 am-10am (online)

In this free webinar, the North Carolina Dementia Alliance and Melanie Van answer audience questions about communication and dementia.

1 Million Cup RTP May 5th 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Get free coffee and entrepreneurial support as your local start-up gives a presentation.

Virtual L & L: Digital Twins May 5th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (online)

This virtual lunch and learn introduces various concepts related to digital twins. The session will be led by DataCrunch Lab co-founders Zeydy Ortiz and Rob Montalvo.

Downtown Techlies Raleigh Happy Hour May 5th, 5pm-7pm @ Waihill Kitchen & Brewing

The Downtown Techlies Happy Hour Event Series is back at Lawry’s Wyhill Kitchen & Brewing. Join us for some outdoor networking.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar May 7th 9 am-9:30am (online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides participants with an overview of NC TECH’s activities, resources, and member offerings.

Raleigh Chamber Coffee with Leader May 7th 9 am-10am (online)

At the next Coffee with Leaders event at Raleigh Chambers, Patrick Rodriguez, Senior Area Manager of the Small and Medium Business Administration, will appear to discuss new PPP loan guidance and additional programs and resources for small businesses.

Triangle Tech Net May 7th, 11:30 am (online)

This free bi-monthly event provides space for local tech professionals to connect and find potential employment opportunities.

NC Chamber Energy Summit May 11th 8: 15-11: 30 am (online)

The NC Chambers Annual Energy Summit will bring industry leaders to discuss trends, challenges and innovations that affect energy strategy and economic conditions.

Dementia Alliance Asks Expert Series May 11th, 10 am-12pm (online)

This four-part online series describes planning for dementia care. In this first session, we will discuss planning for successful care and aging.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, May 11th, 6pm-7:30pm (online)

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly exchange meeting that connects scientific experts across the RTP / Greater Triangle area. Join a network of experts from different industries. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

1 Million Cup RTP May 12th 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Get free coffee and entrepreneurial support as your local start-up gives a presentation.

2021 Software Intellectual Property Protection May 12, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (online)

At this Virtual Ranch and Learn event, Ideablock founder and CEO Eli Sheets will discuss the history of software IP protection and current options for protecting software innovation.

NC TECH 2021 State of Technology Conference May 12-13 (online)

This year’s State of Technology conference will focus on the intersection of customer, employee, and user experience, also known as Total Experience (TX). Participate in keynotes, panels, startup pitch contests, exhibition showcases and more.

Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Courageous Conversation May 13th, 9 am-10:30am (online)

This online event will focus on the prevalence of anti-Asia discrimination and how to combat it.

Dementia Alliance Asks Expert Series May 13th, 10 am-12pm (online)

This four-part online series describes planning for dementia care. In this session, we will explain the advance instructions.

Cary Chamber Small Business Excellence Award May 13th, 11:00 am (online)

The Cary Chambers’ annual Small Business Excellence Awards recognize local businesses that influence the business community and the people with whom they work.

Mystery Solving 5G May 13th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm (online)

The AITP-RTP chapter will host an online event featuring two experts to discuss 5G features, use cases, benefits and pitfalls.

Bunker Connect Raleigh-Durham: How to Survive and Prosper During COVID May 13th, 6 pm-8pm @ Loading Dock – Boylan Avenue.

Bunker Labs RDU is back from hibernation. Held at the new Loading Dock Boylan location, the event shares lessons learned over the past year by three veteran entrepreneurs.

North Carolina’s New Small Business Plan: May 17th, 10 pm to 11:30 pm, All Roads to Prosperity (Online)

In this free webinar, the NC Rural Center discusses a new small business plan in North Carolina. This is a set of bipartisan recommendations for promoting entrepreneurship throughout the state.

Dementia Alliance Asks Expert Series May 18th, 10 am-12pm (online)

This four-part online series describes planning for dementia care. This session describes the available resources needed to make a plan.

Application Deadline: UNC TraCS $ 2,000 Pilot Grant Program May 18th

The UNC North Carolina Translational and Clinical Science Institute (NC TraCS) provides a $ 2,000 grant to assist researchers in advancing innovative research and research projects. Submissions are accepted monthly.

NC TECH CIO + IT Executive Roundtable May 19th, 7:45 am-9am (online)

In this virtual session, CISOs, VPs, and director-level technical leaders from NC TECH member companies will discuss relevant topics and best practices in their respective areas.

NC TECH CISO + IT Security Roundtable May 19th, 7:45 am-9am (online)

This online conference will convene CISO, VP, and director-level security leaders from NC TECH member companies. Roundtable meetings will focus on topics related to this area.

Actually managed managed cloud service May 19th 9 am-9:45am (online)

This NC TECH webinar focuses on how IT organizations can improve the end-user experience for their employees, protect corporate data, increase productivity, and reduce costs through managed cloud services.

1 Million Cup RTP May 19th 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Get free coffee and entrepreneurial support as your local start-up gives a presentation.

Life Science / Biopharmaceutical Recruitment Event May 19th 9:45 am-3pm (online)

The NCBiotechs Veterans Outreach Program and the North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME) conduct virtual employment events for all veterans, transitional military personnel, security guards / reserves, and military spouses. Job seekers can meet directly with recruitment managers and recruiters.

Virtual L & L: IP within budget May 19th 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (online)

This virtual lunch and learning describes a variety of budget-friendly IP options. The session will be led by Michael Steel and Igor Ozeruga of Tarolli Law.

National AgTech Forum May 19th, 4 pm-5:30pm (online)

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center, along with AgLaunch and AgStart, hosts a series of monthly events where experts share views on key agtech industry topics. This month’s event will discuss the future of the carbon market and the technologies that will help farmers succeed in that market.

Dementia Alliance Asks Expert Series May 20th, 10 am-12pm (online)

This four-part online series describes planning for dementia care. This session describes the available payment resources available for paying medical bills.

Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Conference May 20-21

The two-day virtual conference will feature eight sessions where leaders around the triangle will share advice and perspectives on a variety of topics.

Application deadline: NCBiotech Small Business Research Loan May 21st

NCBiotechs Small Business Research Loan has funded $ 75,000 to $ 250,000 to support early-stage life sciences companies in North Carolina. Pre-registration is May 21st.

Application Deadline: NC Biotech Strategic Growth Loan May 21st

The NCBiotechs Strategic Growth Loan program funds North Carolina life sciences companies to reach certain milestones to secure future funding and commercialize products. Pre-registration is May 21st.

Application deadline: Betsy Y. Justus NCTECH Founder Scholarship May 21st

Betsy Y was founded to commemorate the founding CEO of NCTECH. Justus Founders Scholarship supports two young women entering the academic and career paths of technology or engineering. The two selected students will receive $ 4,000 and a Lenovo computer.

10th NC Renewable Ocean Energy Symposium May 24-25 (online)

Organized by the North Carolina Renewable Energy Program, this virtual two-day event features student poster contests, small group breakout sessions, and keynote speeches.

Downtown Quiz Happy Hour @ Midtown May 25th, 7 pm-9pm @ Fox and Hound

Bring your ideas and opinions to the next Midtown Techies meetup. The event is held on the last Tuesday of every month.

1 Million Cup RTP May 26, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Get free coffee and entrepreneurial support as your local start-up gives a presentation.

Key Issues Series: Regional Economic Development May 27, 8:30 am-10am (online)

In this virtual event, we will discuss the current projects of Chapel Hill and Carboro and the future of economic development.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos