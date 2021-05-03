Forget Apple Watch 7: Apple Watch 8 can get upgrades that change this game





The Apple Watch 7 isn’t expected until this fall, but later models already look more exciting. Rumors that Apple is incorporating some form of blood glucose monitoring into the Apple Watch dates back to 2017, and it is even said that CEO Tim Cook was seen wearing prototype devices around the company’s campus. ..

Four years later, the Apple Watch tracks a myriad of health statistics, but blood glucose levels don’t yet exist without additional expensive specialized hardware. It seems that it can change quickly, as the evidence is not from Apple itself, but from the startup that is about to be published.

Telegraph has revealed a SEC document from the British company Rockley Photonics. Not only is Apple the largest customer, it also reveals that it is responsible for a huge portion of its revenue for the second year in a row.

“Rock Lee believes that its immediate performance will continue to rely heavily on revenue from a small number of large customers, including Rock Lee’s largest customer, Apple,” the list says. “Rockleys’ two largest customers accounted for 100% and 99.6% of Rockleys’ revenue in 2020 and 2019, respectively.”

The company manufactures sensors that read multiple blood signals without the use of medical devices such as lactic acid, alcohol, carbon monoxide, blood pressure, blood oxygen, core body temperature, and glucose. Given the recent blood sugar rumors of the Apple Watch 7, perhaps these last ones are of particular interest to Apple.

Unfortunately, it seems like it could be a little too early.

Apple Watch 8 killer function?

Rockley CEO Andrew Rickman told The Telegraph that he hopes the technology will be included in consumer products next year, but he doesn’t care if it will be included in Apple products. It was. Given the level of secrecy Apple requires from its suppliers and partners, its lack of transparency is not surprising.

Filing reveals why Apple is interested in working with Rockley at a “laser” company [with] It delivers up to 1,000,000x resolution, 1,000x accuracy, and 100x wider wavelength range than existing LED products in wearable solutions. “This helps” address existing applications in consumer wearable devices with significantly higher resolution, accuracy, and range, “the company said.

Reliable, non-invasive blood glucose analysis will revolutionize diabetics. As I wrote in November, the current generation Apple Watch works with continuous blood glucose tracking devices, but it’s very expensive. Something like Dexcom, for example, returns $ 245 to the transmitter and $ 1,035 to the three-month disposable sensor.

However, blood glucose tracking is not only of interest to diabetics and may provide an interesting analysis for those who want to eat better and lose weight. Depending on reliability, that could be the way Apple promotes its sensors.

Of course, this assumes that the sensor technology is ultimately viable. Even if it works reliably and is convenient for the user, there are other concerns, such as what the additional sensors do for both price and battery life. Perhaps that’s why it’s not announced at this year’s Apple Watch 7, but is now fixed as a 2022 product.

