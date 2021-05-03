Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak revealed just two huge upgrades





I’ve heard that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive this summer. Estimates are from May to July. The leaked marketing video screenshot highlights the key features that are foldable.

The image below is from @TheGalox_, has a history of Samsung issues, and will first look (although not very clear) what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like. Sony as Samsung.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

More important than appearance is functionality, and the leaked image shows two additions that have been rumored for some time. First, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can include the company’s first underscreen camera, as previously predicted. When opened, the entire device can be played on an expanded tablet screen with no notches or pinhole cameras in the way.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

Second, with rumors of the end of the Galaxy Note family, Samsung is expected to try to bring the S Pen to the Galaxy Fold line. It’s revealed in another screenshot from the video, showing that the phone is open for a video call with the S Pen prepared to take notes.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

The tip of the S-pen looks a little more rounded than before. This is not surprising given that the Galaxy Z Fold series’ internal foldable screen isn’t as robust as the average device. Still, Samsung seems clearly confident in its display capabilities to withhold this modified S-pen pork and prod if it’s a key selling point in marketing video.

Where the S Pen lives when not in use is a bit of a mystery. Apparently Samsung wants to introduce dust and water resistance to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so it doesn’t seem to dock inside the device like older notebook handsets. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s optional S-pen support, which is a $ 70 case with a stylus slot, is clearly not the most elegant solution.

There is consensus that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive in July, and the presence of this marketing video reminds us that the device may be announced a little earlier. The same article predicts that the release of these images will double the long-standing rumors that this generation of underwater appears to be officially dead, but that the phone will go on sale in May. Gives some credibility to Bloters’ reports.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos