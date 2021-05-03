Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator Program are accepted





Global technology giant Google has announced the opening of a prestigious Class 6 Google for Startups Accelerator Program application. Google has also announced the launch of a new developer scholarship in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela as part of its commitment to the African startup ecosystem.

The application will end on May 14, 2021

Onajite Emerhor, Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, commented on the announcement of the release of Class 6 applications.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic launched the first virtual class for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa. This is the first all-online iteration of the Google Accelerator Program for Africa, with 20 startups from seven countries re-offering after a 12-week virtual journey while mentoring and attending workshops. Defined. This year, in our sixth cohort, we support developers and start-ups within the African technology ecosystem to ensure they have all the access and support they need to keep growing. I want to continue to play a role.

Google for Startups Accelerator Program

The three-month program includes three intensive virtual training boot camps, mentorship, and Google product support.

Accelerators accept applications from more than 17 African countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

The program, scheduled to begin on June 21, 2012, aims to support startup growth through key growth phases.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa gives early-growth startup participants access to Google’s best talent, networks, and advanced technology.

Accelerators raise technology (AI / ML, cloud, Android, Firebase), products, data, business, design, talent, talent, growth and funding through interactive workshops and labs facilitated by Google experts and mentors. Train participating startups about.

Nitin Gajria, Managing Director of Google Sub-Saharan Africa, explains that it is important to foster and support entrepreneurship in Africa.

Entrepreneurship growth is very important, especially in the context of Africa. African developers and start-ups play a key role in the transformation of the African economy, creating new opportunities and paving the way for the economic and social development of the continent we desire. Google recognizes Africa’s outstanding digital potential, which is why Google is committed to providing this important support to African startups.

Interested applicants must apply online.

Google’s new developer scholarship

The newly launched initiative offers Android, Web, and Google Cloud scholarships to beginner and intermediate developers residing in Africa.

A total of 40,000 scholarships will be offered to developers across mobile and cloud development tracks, according to reports.

At the end of the training, the top 1,000 students will receive a full scholarship to certify Android or cloud development.

The African startup ecosystem has become a major driver of economic growth on the African continent, with a significant rise in startup success stories in African technology.

According to the Africa Internet Economic 2020 report, sponsored by Google and IFC, Africa’s Internet economy is ready to boost the continental economy by 5.25% over the next five years. The report says that headwinds caused by COVID-19 will hinder the growth of Africa’s Internet economy, which is projected to increase Africa’s GDP to about $ 189 billion by 2025 and $ 712 billion by 2050. It states that it is not.

Read more: West African tech startup announces SaaS solution for African micro retailers Read more: Cape Town announces JobsConnect

Featured image: Rajeshwar Bachu via Unsplash

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos