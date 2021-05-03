ONQ signs contract to use Aidéo Technologies AI-Powered





West Palm Beach, Florida, May 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Aido Technologies, a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry, is today resold by ONQ using its automated coding tool Gemini AutoCode. I announced that. Automate Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for healthcare providers across the country.

Gemini AutoCode goes beyond traditional Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) tools to continuously improve each dialogue using artificial intelligence and machine learning, assigning the correct code without human intervention People Assisted Coding (PAC) Provide a solution. Gemini AutoCode is designed to use technology to provide production coding, easily integrates with electronic medical records, and accurately interprets and codes over 40,000 clinical encounters per hour.

Jack McBride, CEO of ONQ, is committed to helping the healthcare industry through digital innovation, and Aido Technologies is helping providers provide the most powerful solutions. The Aidos team has expertise in AI and a deep understanding of RCM. We look forward to making the most of this partnership.

Unlike CAC solutions, Aido Technologies software applications are based on free-form notes, because Gemini AutoCode uses a proprietary natural language processing engine and machine learning to interpret structured and unstructured clinical data. Assign appropriate procedures and diagnostic codes with human or better accuracy. Coder.

Gemini AutoCode is a great tool for ONQ clients because it has a measurable impact through seamless integration into any practice, says Rob Gontarek, President and CEO of Aido Technologies. Our technology is in good harmony with their technology and the results are expected to be revolutionary for the healthcare billing industry.

About Aido Technologies Aido Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides the healthcare industry with software automation tools that use artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. Founded in 2009, the company has development centers in West Palm Beach, Florida and Silicon Valley.

About ONQ: One of the fastest growing businesses in the healthcare billing support industry, ONQ (www.onqoc.com) offers automated solutions, global labor outsourcing, and patient call center services from facilities in Santiago, Panama. Is provided.

Contact: Laura Krejca Senior Director, Client Services [email protected]

