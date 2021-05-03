Huge leak uncovers design secrets for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 – BGR





Increasing rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 show that it’s only a few months after Samsung’s Unpacked event, when a Korean company announces a 2021 foldable cell phone. The handset is more durable than last year’s version and features hardened Ultra Thing Glass (UTG), water resistance, dust resistance, improved hinge mechanism and an overall redesign. That’s what we’re hearing from almost every leak detailing Samsung’s new foldable phone. But I haven’t seen the Fold 3 and Flip 3 designs until this weekend. This weekend, some of Samsung’s two cell phone press materials were leaked online, confirming some of the rumors about Fold 3 and Flip 3, revealing other design secrets.

Below are some images taken from Samsung’s marketing materials that showcase the design of Fold 3 and Flip 3. Like other smartphone leaks and rumors, we can’t see it at this time, but it does seem to play a role.

Galaxy Z Flip3 leak

Like Sony phones and iPhones, the sides of both phones will be flat aluminum, the leaker said on Twitter. The frame design not only improves durability, but also reduces the size of the gap.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have flat aluminum sides like Sony phones and iPhones.

As I said in today’s video, this is done to create the illusion that there are no gaps, but in reality there are very small gaps. pic.twitter.com/MZnuwPIYpL

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The Flip 3 design is reminiscent of the Pixel back cover design, as shown below. On the top, there are two cameras and a display that is much larger than the first-generation external screen. Both covers are made of Corning Glass Victus glass.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rendering for Carriers: pic.twitter.com/ocHMYgp4gr

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The larger cover display on the Z Flip 3 is actually a huge upgrade and a much better viewfinder!

The beige color is also beautiful! pic.twitter.com/E3enqX14j9

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

Foldable is available in a variety of colors, including the new white-like beige.

The beige colors of Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are very close to white in the rendering.

In real life … beige

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Beige, gray, dark green and light violet are the colors shown here

As @ DSCCRoss & @ SamMobiles mentioned, there are four colors: pink, white, black and dark blue. pic.twitter.com/NrDEz9ZRlJ

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Pre-orders for Flip 3 come with a free Galaxy Buds 2. This should be announced at the same Unpacked press conference.

Pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and you’ll receive a new Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung.

Pre-order Z Fold 3 and get a Galaxy Buds Pro pic.twitter.com/2s5Ntd87eT

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold3 leak

The Fold 3 is reportedly equipped with an under-display camera. The marketing image below shows Samsung advertising as the first foldable mobile phone with an Under Display Camera (UDC). The UDC camera isn’t visible in the photo, but it’s probably centered on the right half of the screen. Fold2 has a drilling camera.

Samsung has increased the resolution of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 selfie camera to maintain sharpness.

Samsung also states that the Z Fold 3 is the first foldable camera with an under-display camera, confirming that the Z Fold 3 will be equipped with a traditional punched-hole selfie camera. pic.twitter.com/2RXGq3eWGU

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The new hybrid spen has no fine tips to prevent damage to the display. The overall size is similar to the S21 Ultra Spen. pic.twitter.com/g5UKSGL8ys

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The Fold 3 supports the new S Pen, but the stylus tip is rounded to prevent accidental damage.

1: The spen tip looks very fine, but it’s actually rounder than the notebook spen

2: Pay attention to how to fold it. Samsung seems to be using the same folding technology as the Huawei Mate X2 to close the gap. Combine this with a flat edge to eliminate the gap in the Z Fold 3. pic.twitter.com/5clGjpfzkp

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The new S-Pen will be about as expensive as the S-Pen Pro Stylus, Leaker said:

Samsung’s new hybrid spen is about as expensive as the spen pro.

🤑 pic.twitter.com/ SGJMVCkivU

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

According to the leaker, the screens of the two phones aren’t as easily scratched as they used to be. That’s where Samsung’s rumored Armor-branded components come in.

The display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 isn’t as easily scratched as the display on the Z Flip 5g & Z Fold 2.

This is due to Samsung’s new “armor” on the display, hinges and bezel.

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

Armor frame: The plastic bezel is small and much more durable

Armor skin: The new Foldables display is more durable than ever

Armor Layer: Increased durability of new display

Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 reveal and use all of these and more.

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

The Fold 3 has a triple-lens camera on the back, with the lens placed in a vertical camera module that’s smaller than the Galaxy S21’s camera.

“The next Z flip is here”

“The next Z fold is here”

The introductory video of these devices is one of the best in Samsung history and it is clear that it is a very important device for Samsung. pic.twitter.com/uVUJ9YPncW

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The camera design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the same as the Galaxy S21.

This concept is from @TechMasterDSK pic.twitter.com/egMVJyM8Sj

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The rear camera system supports 30x zoom, which has been reported to be superior to the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The Snapdragon 888 processor may power Fold3.

Zooming the Galaxy Z Fold 3 30x gives much more detail than the S21 or S21 +

Also, the Snapdragon 888 Pro is very likely to power the Z Fold 3.

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

The outer glass is made of Gorilla Glass Victus glass for both folding phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 (black) looks wider than the Z Fold 2 as expected. pic.twitter.com/bgTG6BRvJx

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

When it comes to color options, Fold 3 launches with at least three options: dark green, black, and silver.

Dark green, black and silver are the colors shown here:

According to @DSCCRoss, there is also a beige color! pic.twitter.com/Sg98gtxJlq

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Pre-orders for Fold 3 come with a free Galaxy Buds Pro.

Pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and you’ll receive a new Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung.

Pre-order Z Fold 3 and get a Galaxy Buds Pro pic.twitter.com/2s5Ntd87eT

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

The new Galaxy Buds Pro is:

New Galaxy Buds Pro with Laneige Neo Cushion: pic.twitter.com/YDXyjuZm73

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 3, 2021

Unlike the Galaxy S21, the two phones come with a charger.

In some areas, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ships with a 25w charger. pic.twitter.com/KHV3Rl8B9o

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is certified to charge 25 watts

The charger is also certified and is the same as the one that came with the Z Fold 2 last year.

Z Fold 3 may support faster charging (45w / 65w). pic.twitter.com/obmzwqlaO1

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

Fold 3 and Flip 3 are reportedly scheduled to be announced in July.

June: Release of Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (unpacking?)

July: Galaxy Z Fold 3 unpacked

August 19: Galaxy S21FE unpacked

There are many midrange releases between these events. pic.twitter.com/QfO7eN0A1m

— Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 1, 2021

