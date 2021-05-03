Google Sheets Data Visualization – A basic guide to visualizing timescale data





Whether you’re an entrepreneur, CEO, or employee, you need to leverage your data to excel in your career.

Every day, most often unknowingly, data shapes your perception, influences your behavior, and directs your behavior. Then why not use it?

However, if the data doesn’t make sense to the audience, the data is of little or no use. Numbers and percentages are meaningful when represented by data visualization. If you’re looking at spreadsheet data and wondering what all the numbers mean, you know how effective visualization is. Why spend hours reviewing a 30-page report in a conference room when all the information can be converted into a 30-minute visual presentation?

Time series data is used in many industries around the world. It has value in financing, research, web services, social media, medicines and more.

Time series data provides insights after analyzing important real-time and historical metrics. What is better than using some good visualization tools to do that analysis?

This article provides a guide to visualizing timescale data and introduces easy-to-use tools that you can adopt.

Try to find out what the data wants to say

Visualization plays a major role in understanding the large amount of data generated daily, as data has become an important element of organizational decision making. Besides using graphs, it takes a lot of time to find trends in the rows and columns of the grid.

Data visualization displays data in an easy-to-understand format, highlighting trends, anomalies, and outliers. It’s like having an interesting story in a quiet room. You will instantly catch your audience.

Have you given a presentation and the audience nodded, applauded, and interacted with you? What a wonderful feeling!

Balance forms and functionality when creating effective data visualizations. You can create simple charts that are boring and do not attract the attention of the audience. Good visualization may not deliver the right message. The important thing is that data and visuals need to work together to convey a message effectively.

Visualizing time-scale data translates into what we see and how our brain processes information.

Timescale data is especially important for industries that need to track progress. This can be as easy as tracking the sales performance of a product over a particular time period.

The ability to find specific trends, track changes over time, and generate forecasts is essential. This will help you know what is going on right, what to change, and what to avoid in the future.

Why Timescale Visualization is Important for All Industries

Can you come up with a discipline that you can’t get by creating an easy-to-understand timescale data visualization? All STEM disciplines benefit greatly from gaining insights from scale data, as do other disciplines such as government, finance, marketing, history, consumer goods, the services industry, education and sports.

It is primarily up to the data analyst to derive actionable insights for better business outcomes. These kinds of people really understand numbers and percentages as you do in your work.

Good timescale visualization expresses your message without disturbing unnecessary, tedious information or gist.

The biggest challenge you face is separating tiring information from important data. The goal is to make the data interesting and easy to understand, but you need to focus on important aspects of the data to avoid misunderstandings. They say prevention is better than treatment. This is one such example. The data and art must be accurate and in sync.

Principles of successful timescale visualization

When creating a graphic, the first thing to do is to make sure that the data is correct and consistent. If your insights make the wrong decisions, errors can have a significant impact on your company and clients.

In life, we believe that the right message should be delivered to the right person, so don’t make that mistake with timescale data. Here are three general principles that apply to data visualization:

Analyze your goals and choose the right graphics for them – different graph charts are created for different purposes. If you want to track product sales performance throughout the year, you can use a line chart. However, if you want to analyze the performance of your PPC campaign in terms of impressions and clicks on a daily and weekly basis, use daily charts.

Make sure your data visualization message is suitable for your audience – use the right design for your audience.

Choose the right graphic for your goals. Make sure the graphic message matches your audience. If the message is timely but the graphics aren’t dynamic, or if you have the wrong insights or difficult designs, you won’t get the results you expect. Use the appropriate design for your graphics. This is also related to the type of audience for which you are creating the graphic. You cannot present the same data visualizations to students and internships as CEOs and executives.A tool for creating interesting timescale visualizations

The visualization tool has its own timescale interface. Most of these tools have limited analytical options, the numbers are single, and ultimately do not produce the desired results. So how do you use these tools without error? Due to the impending deadline, we don’t have time to figure out how to make them work.

Tools such as Google Sheets Data Visualization can help you load datasets, select graph types, and insert data. A surprising alternative is Chart Expo. Once you have your data in Google Sheets, use the ChartExpo for Google Sheet add-on to visualize your data. ChartExpo has additional features that are not available on other platforms.

ChartExpo Timescale Data Visualization Option Example

A multi-axis line chart is a line chart that helps you represent your data on multiple axes. You can have multiple y-axis in the same chart. The advantage of this graph is that it brings together different datasets with different metrics. The following are the features provided by the ChartExpo multi-axis line chart.

Multiple axes on the same chart. Interactive axis. This allows you to show or hide the dataset (line) plotted for that axis. Option to make the axis visible or imaginary. You can draw axes on the left or right side of the chart. Interactive options. This includes a dynamic slide of the axis that you can click to move from one end to the other. You can plot different datasets on the same axis.Options for manipulating axis-specific properties, such as: Upper and lower bounds Cosmetic Properties Dividing Line Formatting Cosmetic Property Numbers for Datasets to Plot A Specific Axis Behavior of Multi-Axis Line Charts

Suppose you are a PPC marketer and have been running a digital marketing campaign for some time. I decided to compare clicks, conversions, and impressions with the passage of time. I want to understand the insights without having to worry about doing the hard work.

We want our clients to understand the performance of their campaigns at a glance. I decided to use data visualization using ChartExpo. The data is in Google Analytics. In this way you can create a graph like this.

First,[アドオン]>[ChartExpo]>[開く]Click.[PPCグラフ]Click and then[多軸折れ線グラフ]Click. Select a sheet name.[新しい指標を追加]Click and select the column with the numbers (average cost per click, clicks, cost).[新しいディメンションの追加]Click to[日付のある列]Choose. At the end,[グラフの作成]Click.Insight

You can derive a lot of insight from the graph by placing three different indicators on the same range of data. At the beginning of the period, you can see that the cost and clicks were the lowest but average. The most important indicator, CPC, was high.

Also, over time, all metrics took off. This clearly shows that the campaign turned around during that period. You can then investigate further to find out what changes you may have made to improve your campaign.

The advantage of this visualization is that it helps you analyze multiple metrics and trends at the same time on a single chart. You don’t have to experience the inconvenience of going back and forth between charts trying to make connections and conclusions.

Area line graph

If the range of values ​​you want to display is different, the area line chart is the answer. This graph uses two axes to show the relationship between two variables with different scales of measurement. Data points, called markers, are used to represent data in the placement of information. These markers are connected by a straight line segment.

This graph shows how the data changes over time. Area line graphs are versatile. You can compare different metrics in your dataset.

Example

If you want to see how many women’s and men’s clothing the apparel company sold online in the previous quarter, plot the data points for each category. You can see at a glance which apparel line was performing well in quarterly sales.

Using colorful line charts instead of multiple line charts, each showing different results, can help viewers see and understand the data. You should use an area line chart if:

Show big differences between data points Show multiple values ​​over time Plot data over a long period of time An example of an area line graph that illustrates how multiple data points relate to total values

Mark has an agency that he runs alone. He gets a new client who has left the old agency because he was dissatisfied with the service he was receiving. After 15 days of work, the client asks Mark to show the performance of the campaign. Clients want to assess whether they should stay at the Marks Agency or move on.

Mark knows that clients don’t like to see numbers in boring spreadsheets. He decided to use timescale visualizations to make it easier for clients to understand performance. To this end, he collects all the data from Google Analytics. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

First,[アドオン]>[ChartExpo]>[開く]Click.[一般分析チャート]Click and then[エリア折れ線グラフ]Click. Select a sheet name.[新しい指標を追加]Click to select the column with the number (clicks, conversions).[新しいディメンションの追加]Click and[最後に日付が設定された列]Select,[グラフの作成]Click.Insight

From the graph, you can see where the conversion budget in favor of the campaign worked. You can also see where your budget was wasted because there were no conversions. If the non-conversion line soars over the positive conversion line, it’s time to take immediate action to save the situation. This issue can be affected by landing page errors or ad relevance.

This is the kind of issue that needs to be fixed as soon as possible to resume positive conversion spending. To achieve the best campaign results, the non-conversion trendline should be placed at the bottom of the graph.

wrap up

Data visualization is part of our daily lives. You may have come across some of them while reading the newspaper or watching TV. For example, an annual report of a company, a graph showing GDP growth in each country, and a growth audit of top-selling companies in the last four quarters. These are examples of timescale data visualizations that track changes in various variables over time.

Many tools that offer timescale data visualization options have a limited set of options. However, ChartExpo is the perfect Google Sheets data visualization tool that provides versatility when creating time series data. Use graphs such as multi-axis line charts and area line charts to understand how different indicators of your data relate to a particular time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos