EU Ambitious AI Regulations: Increasing Confidence or Suppressing Progress?





European Union (EU) officials have proposed new rules that may limit or even ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the border. This could include several technologies developed by high-tech giants based in the United States and China. This rule will be the most important international effort to date to regulate the use of AI.

The Coordinating Plan for the Artificial Intelligence 2021 Review, announced by Block in 27 countries, may set new standards for technology regulation.

If passed, the rules can affect how facial recognition, self-driving cars, and even the algorithms used in online advertising are used throughout the EU. It also applies to auto-recruitment, school applications, and credit scores, which may limit the use of AI and machine learning. AI is banned altogether in situations considered “dangerous,” such as the government’s “social scoring” system, where individuals are judged by their actions.

Are your basic rights upheld?

This could be the first legal framework for AI in history, with the EU’s new coordination plans with Member States strengthening AI uptake, investment and innovation across the EU while ensuring people and business security. And guarantees basic rights.

“With these groundbreaking rules, the EU has led the development of new global norms to make AI credible,” Marguerite Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission’s Digital Era, said in a statement. I am. ” “Setting standards can pave the way for ethical technology around the world and help the EU remain competitive in the process.”

The EU argues that new AI regulations will allow Europeans to trust what AI offers and create flexible rules that can address the specific risks posed by AI-based systems. AI systems that are considered an obvious threat to people’s safety, livelihood and rights are banned.

Risky uses of AI include critical infrastructure, including transportation, which can endanger the lives and health of citizens. Education and vocational training such as exam scoring. Law enforcement agencies that can interfere with people’s basic rights. In such cases, high-risk AI systems are subject to strict obligations before they are put on the market and log activity to ensure traceability of results, high quality datasets, and high levels of security and accuracy. You will need a record. Appropriate human surveillance to minimize risk.

“AI is a means, not an end,” explained Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Markets.

“It’s been around for decades, but we’ve reached a new capacity backed by computational power,” Breton added. “This offers immense potential in a variety of areas such as health, transportation, energy, agriculture, tourism and cybersecurity. There are also many risks. Today’s proposal is AI from lab to market. It aims to strengthen Europe’s position as a global hub of excellence, to allow European AI to respect our values ​​and rules, and to harness the potential of industrial AI. “

The future of AI

This is not the first time the EU has tried to create regulations on new technologies that are better than anything else in the world. It focuses primarily on privacy, including search results, but also on how technology companies use personal information.

Currently working on AI and machine learning development technologies, the question is whether such a tough line could limit the efforts of technology giants. Or is this the best course of action to ensure privacy and security and to maintain a fair and equitable competition for all involved?

“First and foremost, allowing technology to be developed unilaterally without oversight is an effective vote for market-dominant behavior,” said technology industry analyst Charles King of Pand IT, Clearance Jobs. Told to.

“We’ve seen it happen among tech giants, including Facebook and Google, and in countries such as government agencies in China, the United States and other countries,” King added.

The EU currently has all the cards and tech companies have to play according to the rules or ignore the European market. The latter is not really an option.

“In addition to trying to impose some restrictions on potentially damaging behavior, the EU is also acting from a standpoint of historic strength,” King explained. “This organization is actively pursuing businesses that appear to be against the interests of consumers and markets, has passed regulations, including the GDPR, and is impacting global businesses and markets.”

Does it curb innovation?

One of the biggest concerns is whether such strict regulations simply make it difficult for businesses to act in accordance with EU regulations. AI can ensure that this is one of the areas that can seem stuffy, but ultimately, technology control is actually maintained accordingly.

Jim Plutiro, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Maryland, said: “If that is the definition, today’s decision-making systems based on artificial intelligence technology are certainly considered magic. They are subtle and very complex methods, and how the results given are calculated. It goes against the complete explanation of Taka. “

Part of the problem is understanding exactly what AI comes with. It’s easy to think of a “thinking computer” or a science-fiction version of Android, but it’s actually a more complex algorithm than ever before.

“It always had a mysterious aura. In a sense, AI is an area that isn’t AI when we understand it,” Purtilo added.

“Most of the more common computing, such as logical systems and computer memory, was once classified as a headline for AI research,” he says. “What’s different today is the scale of decisions people leave to machines. Previously, at least programmers knew how programs would calculate results, but with AI, programmers usually see what the results look like. You can’t go back to justify what was achieved. The accuracy of the program isn’t a big deal just by tagging a friend’s photo in a mobile phone album, but it’s a widespread deployment of face recognition technology. It’s a huge problem for individuals who are suspected of being police on the basis of. “

Is the EU overkill?

Given the understanding of what AI is, and to some extent not, the question is whether the EU is over-regulating AI.

“I’m not particularly afraid of computer programs, but I think that thanks to AI techniques, I’m free from responsibility by pretending to be just a servant of science that somehow solves even if it’s not explained. I’m afraid of the bureaucrats who use it, “Plutiro warned.

“Therefore, I don’t think the EU move is more about AI than policy,” Purtilo told Clearance Jobs. “Government practices need to provide transparency and accountability, but AI methods don’t, so these proposed regulations push back opaque technology that undermines the basis of influential decisions. It represents the first attempt. “

It can hinder the development of AI, or simply allow it to be better controlled and managed.

“It’s everyone’s guess that this latest effort will be successful,” said King of Pund-IT. “But the EU is taking action because it believes it should and can do it.”

