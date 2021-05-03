How to use new features of Google Maps





Google Maps is the most popular navigation app used by millions of active users, with robust features across easy-to-use phases (real-time GPS navigation and public transport schedules such as buses and trains). I like the integration etc.). , Ferry, subway) and the fact that it works on basically all devices such as iPhone, Android, Mac, PC. And Google has added a lot of new features.

Here’s what you need to know:

You can use 3D maps to navigate indoors.

Google recently introduced a new feature on maps called Indoor Live View. It basically works like Street View in outdoor locations (streets, buildings, intersections, etc.), but in busy indoor locations. Within the Maps app, switching to this indoor live view turns the 2D map into a 3D map, showing the direction of augmented reality to help you stir towards a particular shop in the mall. Airport, or specific bus or train terminal. The idea is that you can better find your way while in those crowded and tricky places.

Indoor Live View is not available at all airports, malls and transportation stations, but Google has made this feature available in some cities such as Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. It is expanding.

Check the weather at your destination before you get there.

Google has added two “layers” to the map to help prepare people for their arrival. First, once you set the location, there is a new weather layer that allows you to quickly see the current and forecast. Temperature and weather conditions in the area. This way you can see if it’s going to rain or it’s really hot before you get there, without having to open another app.

The other layers do the same, but with a focus on air quality. Setting a location allows you to quickly see how healthy (or unhealthy) the air in the area is. You can use this information to remind yourself to bring a mask or inhaler, or to avoid going to that location if the air quality is very poor.

Find an eco-friendly route.

Google Maps introduces the ability to guide you (when driving) along an environmentally friendly route or the route with the lowest carbon emissions, as long as it doesn’t significantly affect the ETA of your journey. This feature will be turned on by default as part of Google’s major initiative to combat climate change (although Google does not plan to roll it out on all Android and iPhone until later this year).

However, if you are a speed demon that always wants to reach your location as quickly as possible, you should opt out.

Find an eco-friendly restaurant.

If you’re considering ordering or going out to a restaurant, but want to make sure the restaurant is composting, recycling, and actively environmentally friendly, Google Maps recently released a feature for that. You can now see the recycling attributes while looking at restaurants and shops (click on a store or service and click on it.[概要]Go to the section[リサイクル]Scroll down to).

If you are a business, you can add an icon to your profile if you offer recycling (the way is here). You can also specify what you want to recycle, such as plastic bags, household items, glass, and even electronic devices. In this way, you can be sure that what you use for your business will be a landfill.

Find a smoother bike ride.

Do you know how different ski mountain trail marks (green circles, blue squares, black diamonds, etc.) vary depending on the difficulty level? Well, Google is doing some sort of similar thing for its bike route. Specifically, when you enter a route, the map uses machine learning to find the smoothest route (basically taking into account the flatness or steepness of the route). Thus, if you are not a seasoned biker or are transporting fragile items (such as groceries), you can choose the route with the least risk.

