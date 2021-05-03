Folding phone with S pen.Click here for details





As Samsung is ready to launch two new foldable smartphones this year, a recent leak has revealed more about future devices. The leaked image suggests that the phone has some features that have been rumored for months. From the leaked image, it is confirmed that the mobile phone gets the popular S pen. Read below for more information.

Galaxy Z Fold3 leak

Attention is focused on Samsung’s next big event. At this event, the company will unveil a pair of foldable mobile phones. The pair of mobile phones released this year are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This event is most likely to take place within the next three months. Many of the phone’s features are probably leaked through some marketing material.

Among the leaked features for future foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to support the S Pen. Unlike the Galaxy S21 ultra, which was released earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3s S Pen shouldn’t be hidden in the phone.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have flat aluminum sides like Sony phones and iPhones.

As I said in today’s video, this is done to create the illusion that there are no gaps, but in reality there are very small gaps. pic.twitter.com/MZnuwPIYpL

Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021 According to the leaked image, users can expect phone use cases, but the leak suggests an unexpected surprise. You can take notes by hand using the S Pen, as shown in the leak. Another leak reveals that the new phone’s camera is in the same location as the Z Fold 2, but this time it’s under the display.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The camera is in the same location as the Z Fold 2, but below the display. It’s much better than the one used by ZTE. pic.twitter.com/upBOG0MYt1

Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021 Another leak shows the future reader of the phone. Judging from the leaked image, you can see that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not adopt the new contour cut camera design on the back. The leaked image suggests that the phone has only three cameras, none of which display a periscope-style telephoto camera. Rumored Features About the Galaxy Z Fold In conclusion, Leak reveals the following features for the new foldable phone that the company is about to launch this year. Front camera located below the display. IP Waterproof Grade S Pen Support Slim Bezel Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price 91mobiles.com reports that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced at Rs in India. 174,990. Release Date of Galaxy Z Fold 3 There is no official report on the release date of Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it will be released in June 2021 or July 2021. Image credit: Unsplash







