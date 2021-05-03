Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy Release Times for All Time Zones





This is where you can expect to play Apex Legends Season 9 in your time zone.

It will soon be a legendary companion. Apex Legend Season 9: Legacy is imminent. Introducing major map changes, major balance changes, new legends, new weapons, and even bigger, all-new game mode arenas.

It’s understandable to get excited about such an event, but hugging a horse and getting excited doesn’t speed up time. The release of Season 9 is about to begin. This guide will explain exactly when Apex Legends is expected to be updated for the new season in your time zone.

Scroll down to see important details you need to know about the next season and when you’ll be able to play with Apex Legends. Please note that update launch times and server maintenance are subject to change.

Everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Here at The Gamer we’ve covered everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 9. It all started with a Season 9 preview that included details on the new Arenas game modes.

We also had an interview with the Respawn development team working on Apex Legends. From that interview, there were many interesting reports, including future loot changes, lifeline boredom, and no plans to incorporate Titans into it. Apex Legends.

The low profile will also be removed from the game-finally-but that’s just one of the long lists of changes introduced in the Apex Legends Season 9 patch notes that we’ve broken down here.

Of course, there’s a whole new legend introduced in Valkyrie, the new season detailed here. Season 9: Now that you’ve caught up with what you expect from Legacy, we’re ready for the release.

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy Release Time

Apex Legend Season 9: Legacy has been confirmed to be available on May 4th, tomorrow from the time of writing. The problem is that players can’t play on the same day due to historically delayed updates for new seasons or large sizes. It was also common in the past for PC update files to be available on the console before the same update.

With all that in mind, I wanted to make the update file available at 6pm BST on May 4th. It’s in different time zones.

May 4th PDT10amCDT 12amEDT 1pmUTC 5pmBST 6pmCEST 7pmIST 11.30pm May 5th CST1amJST 2amAEST 3amNZST 5am

