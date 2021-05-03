Award-winning mattress brand Nectar partners with Google to inspire great sleep





Nectar launches two new premium mattress models and partners with Google Nest to offer sleep sensing * to the new Nest Hub every time you buy a new mattress line

San Francisco, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, the leading digital native mattress brand, Nectar, has announced two new premium mattress models in direct response to customer demand for high quality products. Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattresses join the beloved award-winning Nectar Mattress, which sleeps over 1 million happy customers. To celebrate its launch, Nectar has partnered with Google to provide our customers with the ultimate sleep experience. As part of an exclusive partnership, Nectar offers a new Google Nest Hub * 2nd generation every time you buy one of the new mattress models.

Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar’s new Premier and Premier Copper mattresses offer unmatched support and comfort in five layers of high quality material with an innovative cooling cover and Nectar Smart Layer. Customers get a complete sleep experience with a new Google Nest Hub with best-in-class mattresses plus sleep sensing ** for personal bedside assistance and sleep tracking. Combine the Nectar Premier Mattress with the Google Nest Hub with sleep sensing to get a great night’s sleep.

“Nectar’s mission is to provide people with the right quality of sleep. We are proud to be Google’s exclusive sleep partner and provide our customers with a bundle that unleashes great sleep,” said Nectar. Gil Efrati, CMO of parent company Resident, said. .. “The superior mattress technology combined with Google’s innovative sleep sensing technology gives our customers everything they need to improve their sleep.”

Since its launch in 2016, Nectar has become the best-selling brand in the mattress category, with over 1 million mattresses sold. The continued growth of a performance marketing-led company is a testament to a customer-first approach. Following Banner Year, Nectar’s parent company, Resident, secured $ 130 million in Series B funding. These funds provide the opportunity to invest in new product development, performance marketing optimization and strategic brand partnerships.

Eric Hutchinson, co-founder and co-CEO of the resident, said: “As Nectar continues to grow, we keep consumers at the center of everything we do, leverage data and analytics to anticipate their needs, and the greatest value they want to go home. We provide the best products in. “.

Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier copper memory foam mattresses, along with Google’s new Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing, are available at nectarsleep.com and over 2,500 major retailers nationwide for $ 899 and $ 1,299, respectively. Nectar offers the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation every time you buy Premiere or Premiere Copper Mattress.

About Nectar Nectar is an industry-leading digital native mattress brand designed to provide the best sleep and the best value. The award-winning mattress provides unmatched comfort for over a million happy sleepers and ranks among the top ranks among consumers and the media. Nectar products are available through online direct consumer channels and an extensive network of premium retail partners. Nectar is a brand by Resident, a platform for digital native brands in the mattress and household products category. For more information, please visit nectarsleep.com.

* Google, Nest Hub (2nd generation), and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC.

** Sleep Sensing will be available for free preview until next year. See g.co / sleepsensing / preview for more information. You may need a paid subscription after the preview is finished. Features are subject to your permission and settings. They work with movement, sound, and other device and sensor data, requiring the device to be placed near the bed and tuned for sleep position. You may need the Google Assistant, Google Fit, or other Google apps to use the full functionality. The Google Assistant requires a Google account. Sleep sensing is not intended to diagnose, cure, alleviate, prevent, or treat any illness or condition. Talk to your healthcare professional if you have any questions about your health. Device placement or nearby people, pets, or noise can cause inaccurate measurements.

Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress

