As an early stage director, Mizura’s Jengraph aims to support startup activities and innovation ~ Mizura Current





Jenn Graff was the first full-time staff member of Early Stage Montana and was founded in 2018 to accelerate Montana’s tech startups by supporting businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources and training needed to succeed. it was done. (Martin Kidston / Missoula current file photo)

Jengraf, the newly appointed executive director of Early Stage Montana, plans to expand its non-profit impact over the next few years to support growing technology companies based in Misura.

Originally from South Dakota, Graf moved to Missoula in 2000 to attend the University of Montana. The limited prospects for work in Missoula at the time led her to pursue career opportunities outside of western Montana, including Jackson Hall and Bozeman.

I loved Misura, but my brightest job prospect was in the service industry, so staying after graduation wasn’t really an option, Graf said. So I left for five years and built a sales and marketing career while traveling between other mountain towns in the Rocky Mountains.

After returning to Missoula for an MBA from the University of Montana in 2010, Graf took up a position in the Missoula Economic Partnership, where he was able to hone his skills and gain more experience in Missoula’s business division.

That role gave me a lot of exposure to all the businesses and financial means that contribute to a healthy economy, Graf said. We also worked with multiple industries and experts to learn how to position the community as an ideal place for tech companies. We focused on quality of life and creative class professionals who want to live here.

Despite the limited job market within Mizura at the time, Graf said her determination to stay in Mizura was not unique to her.

People who have a thousand stories like me and fought much harder than I had to stay here. That’s why this city is a great city for tech companies and there are many people who want to be here. To stay here, we all had to be creative and motivated. It turns out that those same attributes make good employees and founders.

Her first job as Executive Director is to prioritize outreach to untapped communities and organizations that have not yet made progress in the industry. Using Early Stage Montanas Accelerator series programming, tech entrepreneurs receive hands-on training and mentorship to grow their business.

Early Stage Montana’s ultimate goal is to grow the ecosystem here more and more into an innovation hub for start-up activities, Graf said. We are an entrepreneurial nation and talented. Our job is to help the early stages of business we have here grow, grow and succeed on a global level. We have an incredible foundation, so I’m pretty optimistic about what we can achieve in the next few years.

