When to automatically apply Google Ads recommendations





Google Ads is steadily incorporating machine learning into day-to-day account management. Within the last year, changes include:

Google recently[推奨事項]We have introduced a function to automatically apply suggestions on tabs, and offer 17 types of automatic application in the following three categories.

Bid and budget, keywords and targeting, advertising and extensions.

In the example below, we chose to automatically apply three recommendations to the Keywords and Targeting category.

Advertiser[履歴]You can view all past and present auto-apply on the tab. This includes recommendations, categories, total number of auto-applies, auto-applies for the last 7 days, last auto-applies, and selections. -By date.

The following example shows a total of 80 auto-applies to recommendations for removing redundant keywords. The change history report shows the specific keywords that have been deleted.

The auto-applied recommendations have various implications. For example, giving Google room to remove redundant keywords isn’t as effective as auto-creating dynamic search ads.

3 categories

Bid and budget. In my experience, advertisers should stay away from Google’s “Bid and Budget” recommendations. These are too important to be applied automatically. For example, if you have a cost-per-goal strategy with fewer clicks, Google may recommend increasing your CPA. While that recommendation can increase clicks, it can also increase spending beyond the advertiser’s budget. Bid strategy recommendations are too volatile when applied automatically.

Keywords and targeting. However, the “Keywords and Targeting” recommendations can help you clean up your account. The delete option does not provide service and removes redundant, conflicting negative keywords. Implementation options help add positive and negative keywords, as well as phrase and partial match options. But inevitably, Google will automatically apply keywords that don’t make sense or are too broad. Therefore, be sure to check the change history report.

We also avoid the two recommendations in the “Keywords and Targeting” category.

Create dynamic search ads and use targeting extensions.

Both suggestions may make sense, but only at the discretion of the advertiser, not Google. Dynamic paid search advertising requires careful planning and research to find the right dynamic target. The same applies to extended targeting across Google’s display network. If Google automatically applies these recommendations, the cost can increase significantly.

Advertising and extensions. The final category of recommendations, Advertising and Extensions, has only two components. The first is optimized ad rotation, which should be used in most campaigns. With this option, Google will display ads that are expected to increase clicks or conversions. If you are using an automated bidding strategy, this option is unofficially turned off because the strategy will display the best ads to reach your goals. The second recommendation is to add responsive search ads. Advertisers need to implement specific messaging, not Google, but all ad groups require RSA.

For ad copy, there are recommendations for automatic application to account-level suggestions.By default, Google is an advertiser[14日後に広告の提案を自動的に適用する]Opt in to options.Suggestions[推奨]Be sure to click the box to prevent it from being applied automatically so that it will continue to be available on the tab. However, it will not be applied automatically after 14 days. Always check your ad copy, even if you manually accept Google’s recommendations. (By the way, Microsoft Advertising has an option to automatically apply ad copy recommendations, which are available at the account setup level and are off by default.)

Again, if you want Google’s recommendations to be applied automatically, check your change history report every few days. I’ve seen dramatic changes in accounts that don’t make sense.

