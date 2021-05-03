A new debate about whether the Big Tech acquisition is a “killer acquisition”





Big tech companies have grown, primarily due to numerous acquisitions over the years. Facebook Inc. Think about purchasing Instagram LLC in 2012 by. Amazon.com Inc. 2017 Whole Foods Market Inc. Acquisition. In early 2021, Google LLC became Fitbit Inc. Was acquired.

The acquisition strengthened control of the company, but raised concerns among US and European Union lawmakers as to whether the deal would hinder competition.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation is a virtual webinar titled “Killer Acquisitions” as part of the group’s dynamic antitrust discussion series, with the acquisition of Big Tech at 10 am on May 7 as an early business murder. I doubt if you are a person.

Aurelien Portuese, director of ITIF’s antitrust law and innovation policy, said the acquisition would actually enable SMEs to thrive and grow. Large tech companies can be the primary funders of small start-ups that want to acquire.

“The point of the discussion is to have a more balanced view of the complexity of these transactions,” says Portuese. “How did Instagram evolve without Facebook? It’s very difficult to evaluate.”

The webinar also appreciates proposals designed to limit or completely block Big Tech acquisitions.

For example, the European Union plans to scrutinize small transactions in the technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and accept referrals from domestic competition authorities for mergers worth considering.

In the United States, Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced the “Bust Up Big Tech Act” in April with the aim of dissolving big tech companies that aim to “dominate multiple industries at the same time.” In February, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced the Competitive and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act aimed at preventing anti-competitive mergers.

Matt Stoller, research director of the American Economic Liberties Project, said the merger of these Big Techs would be absolutely problematic, reducing competition in the market and reducing consumer choice.

If Enforcer blocked the acquisition, Instagram could become a meaningful competitor to Facebook, he said.

“At some point, Instagram might have said,’We’re growing, we’re going to develop a social network,’ and maybe we’re competing with Facebook,” Stoller said.

