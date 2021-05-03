Windows 10 hotfix KB5001391 also fixes dynamic thumbnail and high CPU consumption issues – Manom ​​et Current





While waiting for the May Windows 10 update (called the May 10, 2021 update), Microsoft continues its path in terms of updates. The latest are builds 19041.964 and 19042.964, with two compilations fixing the highs in particular. CPU consumption.

These compilations for Windows 10 and Windows 10 2004 on the 20H2 branch also use the KB5001391 patch and the high CPU consumption that some teams incur using the errors to fix and the Microsoft details on the support page. Seems to fix.

More reasonable CPU consumption

Some users have complained about excessive CPU consumption after applying the latest cumulative updates. This affects the performance of the machine and accidentally compromises the user experience.

In this sense, according to the latest version of Windows, updating Windows 10 with the KB5001391 patch seems to fix the problem of excessive CPU consumption, among other improvements, but the cause of this problem is still unknown and in fact Is done by Microsoft. It is stated as one of the corrections.

This issue causes an error and seems to crash with a spike in CPU usage. There’s also a blank tile fix in the Start Menu, so this isn’t the only improvement it introduces.

Dynamic tiles are now visible

In this case, some users will see some live tiles in the Start Menu and no content after updating with the hotfix KB5001391 in the Windows 10 update on October 10, 2021. confirmed. Changes that affected the ms-resource: AppName and ms-resource: appDisplayName files because the blue background of the icon was removed, causing failures in their own and third-party applications.

If you have Windows 10, versions 20H2 and 2004 installed on your computer, you can follow the normal route to see if updates are available. You need to go to Settings and Updates and click Show Optional Updates. Another option is to wait for the patch on Tuesday and expect the latest fix to arrive next week on May 11th.

Via | Latest window

