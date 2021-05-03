The trial of Apple and Epic Games starts today. What you need to know.





Apple Store in San Francisco, California David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

The court battle with Apple’s Epic Games will begin in earnest at the event on Monday. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is likened to Game of Thrones. It is not yet clear whether it is due to the high stakes clash between Titan and widespread political influence, or due to a mass-promotional incident destined for disappointment.

Ives seems to be leaning towards the former, but he thinks Apple will be at the top. Apple has managed to defend the App Store moat over and over again, and again, we have no difference, Ives wrote in a note on Sunday.

Last summer, Epic Games released an update for the mobile version of the very popular Fortnite video game. This update attempts to avoid the 30% charge imposed by the Apples App Store and Alphabet’s Google Play platform. Fortnite was removed from the platform shortly that day. Epic responded with proceedings and public relations campaigns focused on antitrust concerns.

Epic proceedings occur when US and European lawmakers and regulators scrutinize App Store fees for similar reasons. Last month, Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet representatives defended the platform, and Spotify Technology, Match Group, and Tile representatives criticized tech giant practices.

An October report from the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee accused the two companies of unfairly intensifying competition between Facebook (FB) and Amazon.com (AMZN). Apple claimed to monopolize the distribution of software to iOS devices, damaging competitors, app developers and consumers. Since then, both Apple and Google have announced programs to lower the rates for small developers in a clear effort to improve public relations.

Other app makers such as Netflix and Spotify have fought Apple, but the Epics move is unprecedented and is now testing Apple’s 30% price and App Store structure through its trial in the United States. Ends Apple’s unreasonable and illegal practices according to the original complaint filed in California District Court, Ives, wrote.

The proceedings themselves focus on whether Apples App Store practices violate antitrust laws. For investors, Ives states that Apple’s services business is one of its key segments, with Ives valued at $ 1.3 trillion, which is key to the company’s future monetization efforts.

This is a very timely epic challenge in the light of Apple’s antitrust swirl and rising opposition to Big Tech in Beltway. Developers and Ives are closely monitored by regulators around the world. Is written.

He expects the ruling to come within the next three weeks. From there, be aware of the spillover effects that can affect App Store positioning and its pricing. Ives said a negative ruling against Apple would be a big blow to the App Store’s Crown Jewel Monetization engine. He still maintained an outperform valuation of the stock with a price target of $ 185.

