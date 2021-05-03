Radiation partner Aidoc talks about AI adoption, bias handling, and FDA behavior





Artificial intelligence and machine learning have become popular in the medical device industry in recent years, with some of the top players in the universe developing systems and participating in competition.

Medtronic, GE and Philips are all investing in AI and machine learning, claiming that technology will improve patient diagnosis and treatment. The wave of AI adoption and use poses new challenges for the healthcare industry, and the FDA is considering adopting a new regulatory review process, especially for AI and machine learning technologies.

Rich Whitney, CEO of Radiology Partners, a U.S.-based radiology clinic, said that while interest in AI has grown recently, barriers to the healthcare system, such as fragmentation and mass regulation, still hinder its adoption. Said that.

One barrier is the low adoption among doctors. However, Whitney said the recent partnership between a radiology partner and AI medical imaging company Aidoc aims to help address this issue.

“You need to make sure your doctor is involved, properly trained and a true champion of this technology. Otherwise, it won’t work. It won’t be used. You won’t get the results you expect.” Said Whitney.

Nina Kottler, who associates a CMO of clinical AI with a radiation partner, argues that the main benefit of using an AI system in radiation is to improve patient care by identifying health concerns more quickly. .. Kottler said one of the key features of Aidoc’s algorithm is the triage system, which allows radiologists to flag critical test results for prioritization.

“When your patient suffers from intracranial hemorrhage or pulmonary embolism, these are discoveries that if you don’t detect them … they can have catastrophic consequences,” says Kotler. I did. “The sooner we reach these things, the better the outcome of the patient.”

According to Kottler, this algorithm is also used in oncology tests to help identify whether the disease is improving or worsening.

However, Watchdog is concerned that the pendulum can swing sharply in the direction of the AI. For example, ECRI warns that technology is unreliable and can misrepresent some patient populations, leading to misdiagnosis and inadequate care decisions.

In a conversation with MedTech Dive, Whitney, Kottler, and Aidoc CEO Elad Walach will discuss how the FDA’s potential bias and regulatory changes have been addressed and interest in AI has grown.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

MEDTECH DIVE: How do you see how AI technology has changed over the last few years as this space is getting more attention?

RICH WHITNEY: Technology is advancing very rapidly. However, we have not yet stepped into that part of the evolution here, which has a significant amount of use and actual impact. The partnership with Aidocreally creates a broader outlook for the use of AI and really moves us into the future we all envision. That’s what AI enables radiologists to add significantly more value to their healthcare systems.

NINA KOTTLER: There are many improvements in technology and even more options regarding the types of algorithms available. But technology alone is not enough. And I think what was lacking was the connection with the radiologist. This technology was intended to be deployed in a clinical environment and was not widely deployed, so there was not much lesson on how to do it right.

AI systems need to be deployed with the direct support of a radiologist to ensure a solid understanding of how these clinical systems work. You need to make sure it is integrated into your workflow. Next, we need to understand how to monitor these systems over time to ensure that both AI and clinicians are working together to improve patient care. And it’s not easy.

Do you think providers are prioritizing and investing in AI systems today than they were a few years ago?

ELAD WALACH: I can definitely say so. By the way, although COVID is difficult, it has had a major impact on the trend of healthcare executives who can see value and return on investment from software-based solutions. They know that there is value to be gained by using the right technical infrastructure and software. So, from a priority perspective, I definitely think so. But I think it’s gaining momentum as doctors and radiologists use this technology to understand its value and analyze what it’s worth.

The FDA is considering the best way to regulate AI. For example, allow the algorithm to be updated without a review, or keep it “locked”. How will this review process change affect the industry?

KOTTLER: Rather than locking in the algorithm at some point and waiting for the algorithm to improve and redo its evaluation, the FDA evaluates the vendor and its practices and sees if there is a way for the vendor to update it themselves. I’m checking. enough. Also, if the vendor’s process is good enough, the output should be good enough. Therefore, the agency does not have to actually check the output, it can check the vendor’s process. They are just getting started. I think it’s currently in beta testing with some big groups, so it will take some time. But I find it very attractive.

WALACH: The difficult problems facing the FDA, many of which are flooded with the number of products on the market. The challenge for agencies is how to maintain safety and effectiveness while ensuring that they can bring innovation to the market. Agencies are moving very quickly in terms of creating new processes, new channels and communicating very quickly with businesses. So you asked, are you waiting for the FDA to do something? In a sense, it’s a very active process. Active involvement with the agency. I think there will be some exciting regulatory changes in the future.

One of the ongoing issues raised by AI is the bias built into the algorithm. How do you prevent this and, if a problem is identified, fix it?

WALACH: On the one hand, you need to make sure that you trained your data in a very robust and diverse set that is not biased towards a particular population. On the other hand, I would like to make sure that even after the product is brought to market, there may be an unexpected bias at the beginning. I want to keep monitoring performance over time, but for me it’s a fight against data bias. That data is a guardian against biases at all stages of the product life cycle.

KOTTLER: Eventually, you may go in the opposite direction. We are currently trying to create data that is as generalized as possible so that the same algorithm can be applied everywhere. But in the end, it means that even the slightest amount must reduce the specificity and value of a particular patient.

As the FDA evolves and these AI algorithms evolve, it will be possible to use AI algorithms that are appropriate for a particular population. That is, it will be much more accurate for that population.

Where do you think AI uses headlines?

KOTTLER: The next area we are working on is predictive medicine. Medicine has always been about treating illness, but we really need to work harder to prevent it. AI helps prevent illness by detecting things that humans may not be able to detect. Combining that information with other information that you have as a human can start predicting which patients are at greater risk. ..

For example, in the case of breast cancer, certain patients need to undergo mammograms or imaging tests much more often than others. Bone quality can be examined to identify patients who are at greatest risk of developing osteoporosis, which may help identify whether a particular patient is at risk of developing a fracture. All of these are precautions that we think will be more involved.

Combine this with information from a wearable-popular patient system to provide a more holistic view of the patient.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos