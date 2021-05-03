Nintendo will build an astonishing 30 million switch consoles this year





Nintendo is reported to be producing 30 million switch units during fiscal year 2021, which could lead the system to overall sales ahead of the Wii.

Nintendo is reported to be producing an additional 30 million switch units during the 2021 fiscal year. These are expected to run with the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro system, which is said to be released this year as well.

Switch has been incredibly successful since its launch in 2017. The system officially outperformed the Nintendo 3DS earlier this year and has almost certainly outperformed the Game Boy Advance ever since. Switch has sold nearly 80 million units since its launch, but the next milestone is difficult as Nintendo needs to sell at least 20 million Switch units to surpass the Wii.

Nintendo seems to be planning a switch that will surpass the Wii in 2021. According to NikkeiAsia, Nintendo hopes to produce an additional 30 million switch units in 2021, in addition to the first run of Switch Pro, which is rumored to be released in 2021. .. Nothing has been announced about how many of these upgraded switch units will be produced in 2021. Nintendo Switch faced a serious shortage during the pandemic, and Nintendo may try to keep up with the demand generated throughout 2020.

This report seems to be contrary to the official statement of Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. According to Furukawa, Nintendo has enough parts for short-term demand, but due to semiconductor acquisition issues, there is a possibility that there will be a shortage of switches in 2021. Currently, there is also intense demand for components, especially from pandemics. Nintendo may not be able to produce 30 million switch units in the current climate, but is trying to expand its production capacity as much as possible.

The idea that Switch will reach 100 million sales and beat the Wii seems less prejudiced, but there are other factors that could prevent it. Switch has made incredible sales during the pandemic, but the blockade is gradually easing around the world and interest in the game will be hit in the near future. The Switch also faces fierce competition with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, which haven’t been a factor throughout most of last year. 2020 was a great year for Nintendo, but there is no big title like Animal Crossing: New Horizon. In the future, it’s a card for mounting switches, and 2021 may be more difficult for the company.

Source: Nikkei Asia

