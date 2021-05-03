Architecture student presents Poverty Point suggestions to Nungesser





In the fall of 2019, three students from the Faculty of Architecture at Louisiana Tech University worked on a plan to strengthen the Pobati Point World Heritage Site, the largest and most complex settlement in northern Louisiana. These students were recently able to present a project to Billy Nangeser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, who is trying to expand the tourism industry in Northern Louisiana.

Miranda Sharp, Jakob Mier and Traci Reyes undertook the project under the guidance of Kevin Singh, a professor of architecture at the Louisiana Tech University School of Design. These students gathered through a common memory of visiting Poverty Point on an elementary school excursion.

Their proposal included three different stages of prehistoric earthwork improvement. Each step provided a cost-effective solution to make poverty points more accessible and visitor friendly.

The Louisiana Tech Building Bureau did a great job, Nungesser said. They proposed three phases. Minimal improvements such as signboards and covered pavilions were made in the first phase, a little more enhanced by facility upgrades in the second phase, and a new conference center with virtual interaction boards in the third phase. It is included.

According to Sharp, the proposal began as a project through one of the architecture classes students took in the fall of 2019. Then, two years later, we discussed the opportunity to present to Nungesser.

According to Sharp, he didn’t expect our project to get the attention. Usually these are fictitious projects that never see the light of day outside the classroom. Ours have been presented to the elite in the state, and I think it tells a lot about our program here at Tech.

Reyes said the opportunity to present heritage site suggestions is a great way to start the foundation of success. The presentation allowed students to share their thoughts with key people who could realize their suggestions.

According to Reyes, I didn’t think our idea was good enough to be presented to the vice-governor. Everyone who came to the presentation was interested in making it happen, saying only good things about our proposal. It was such a verification experience.

Shin said it is important for students to come into contact with projects of this size. Students spend most of their studies on fictitious projects, but working with clients is the best way to grow while a student has a degree.

According to Shin, the exposure of working with real clients on real projects is a breakthrough for these students. How to build that resume builder and their confidence.

Nungesser said the students shared several different ideas that were cost-effective and creative. Some of those ideas included a new clock tower and improved signs to make it easier to navigate the site.

These students knocked it out of the park, Nungesser said. They did incredible research and were incredibly creative. Young people can think outside the box and know how to bring WOW elements to the table.

The project started as a page full of ideas and was added after visiting the historic sites. Throughout the quarter, these three students worked together to develop ideas that would attract tourists inside and outside Louisiana.

It started out as a number of crazy hypotheses, Miers said. How about a hot-air balloon that went from? What if you made this site more familiar to students who visit frequently for off-campus learning? We knew what it meant to the community if engagement became the main goal.

Reyes said the opportunity to present his ideas to others who can realize the project at poverty points is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that students cannot miss. Each student thanked Shin and the Vice-Governor for listening to their ideas and pushing for success.

As a design student, Reyes says, he doesn’t know what the project will look like, especially after two years on the shelves. I cannot thank Mr. Shin for trusting us in such a wonderful opportunity. This is an example of where Louisiana Tech faculty and government are serious about providing the experience students need to succeed in their careers.

Nungesser and the Louisiana Recreation and Tourism Board said they were excited to begin work to realize the ideas presented in order to increase tourism in and out of the state.

According to Nungesser, we are pleased to work with them not only to improve the site, but also to increase the number of tourists in the state.

Shin said he had never had the opportunity to give a presentation to someone like Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana in the last 15 years as a professor. This unique opportunity creates a sense of exposure and legitimacy within the program.

According to Shin, this kind of partnership, this kind of exposure, can have great implications for our school’s building sector.

