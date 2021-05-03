Vivo Y52s t1 Edition with Snapdragon 480 SoC is now available





Vivo has released a new version of the Y52s handset. Called the Vivo Y52s t1 Edition, this phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The original version runs on the Dimensity 720 processor. The rest of the specifications for the new phone remain the same.

The Vivo Y52s t1 Edition features a 6.58 inch LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Full HD + resolution. The display has punched holes for accommodating an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back is a dual camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The camera works with the LED flash.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo Y52s t1 Edition runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The chipset debuted in January this year. The processor also demonstrates the introduction of 5G support on Qualcomm’s entry-level 4-series processors. The chip includes full HD + display support up to 120Hz, aptX audio, HD content streaming, a Kryo 460 CPU up to 2.0GHz, a Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and a Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor. The Vivo Y31s was the first phone to feature the latest 4-series chips.

That said, the latest Vivo phones support a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. In terms of software, it runs on the Android 11-based Origin OS. The phone comes with dual mode 5G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has three color options: Titanium Gray, Coral Pink, and Aurora.

The phone is currently available in China. The price of the phone is RMB 2,099 (about 24,000 people). There is no word about when the phone will be released in other markets.

