Tech Moves: Ad Lightning CEO Scott Moore resigns.Amazon Prime Video Adds Nike Veterinarian





Ad Lightning co-founder Scott Moore (left) and new CEO Dan Frechtling. (Advertising Lightning Photo)

AdLightning co-founder Scott Moore has resigned from the role of CEO for personal reasons, but will remain on the board of directors to support the company’s business strategy. Dan Frechtling has been appointed as the new CEO.

Spinned out of Pioneer Square Labs in 2017, Ad Lightning provides publishers and ad networks with tools to identify non-compliant ads. Seattle-based startups have recently raised additional funding for new products to help clients meet privacy standards that may vary by state and country.

Frechtling was recently president of G2 Web Services, a company of Verisk Analytics. Based in Bellevue, WA, G2 Web Services provides risk management services to e-commerce merchants.

Prior to joining G2 Web Services in 2015, he was Vice President of Global Website Products for Digital Marketing Company Hibu.

Moore said he is confident that Dan will take the right direction for the company as it expands into new target markets such as data privacy.

Moore co-founded Ad Lightning with Kate Reinmiller and Drake Callahan. Prior to Ad Lightning, he was CEO of Cheezburger, a network of humor sites, and media executive of Microsoft, Yahoo, MSNBC, and Slate.

Mark Patrick. (Amazon photo)

Mark & ​​Patrick participates in Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios as Global Head of Sports Marketing. He was recently Vice President of Marketing for Beyond Meat, backed by Bill Gates.

Patrick has spent more than 20 years at Nike and has recently been responsible for global brand communications. In his role on Amazon, he collaborates with the NFL on the New Deal on Amazon Prime Video. He also works with the Amazon Studios team on sports-themed content.

The Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation has announced the following new board of directors:

Founded in 2001, philanthropy provides funding and guidance for creative and innovative projects that address challenges that affect low-income households. The work also emphasizes the role of innovation in the social sector. Last year, Carmen Rojas joined us as President and CEO and was featured on GeekWire.

Network security startup ExtraHop has appointed Mark Bowling as VP of Security Response Services.

Bowling’s experience as a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent includes the FBI and the US Department of Education’s cybersecurity initiative. Arkansas-based bowling recently provided cybersecurity risk management consulting to clients in the private sector.

Software development consultancy GenUI has promoted David Barnes to COO. Burns joined a Seattle-based company from Slalom Consulting last year.

He is also a Logic 20/20 Business Consultant and formerly Director of Product Strategy and Development at Premiera Blue Cross.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos