Google Back to Office Plan





This article is part of the OnTech newsletter. You can sign up here and pick it up on weekdays.

Google loves to be different. So it’s no wonder the company has an idea for a post-pandemic office.

As Google has begun to bring employees back to offices in some regions, we’ll be experimenting with ways to give them more room and blend virtual work elements with face-to-face collaboration. As my colleague Dai Wakabayashi explained in an article about Google’s new office vision, the goal is to rethink a happier and more productive workplace.

Dai talked about what Google learned last year, mostly from employees who worked away from the office, and whether a company with unlimited resources could be a model for the future workplace.

White: What did Google find from most remote work over a year?

Dai: Google was amazed at the productivity of its employees. Some employees were willing to return to the office full-time, preferring to work away from the office or that aspect. One of the drawbacks Google executives were talking about was the lack of creativity and collaboration, and the difficulty in establishing workplace culture and trust when people weren’t meeting in person.

But even before the pandemic, Google began believing that the current office work environment was broken.

How did it break?

Part of the problem is that Google’s workforce has grown so rapidly that the company has packed people into the office. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, now has 140,000 full-time employees, more than double what it was five years ago.

Some employees said they had a hard time concentrating on the office because they were too crowded and sometimes distracting. Also, some of Google’s office complexes were so vast that it took a long time to move from one building to another. The clerical work did not go well for many.

Is Google trying to do something different now?

First, we want to provide more safety or security by shifting the frequency with which people come to the office and ultimately reducing the density of the office. This is to reduce the potential epidemic of Covid-19 now, and Google is thinking ahead of the annual influenza season and potential future pandemics. A head of Google’s real estate department said securing a 6-foot distance in the office meant that only one of the three desks could be used in the current configuration.

Google also recognizes that people can no longer demand that they come to the office five days a week. And it wants to be more flexible to people who change their needs. One example is a workspace that can be configured to meet the needs of a particular team or project. We are also experimenting with personal heating and cooling systems in desk and camping-themed outdoor conference spaces. Google calls these changes pilots and applies to 10% of the global workspace.

Does this happen everywhere? Where are my outdoor work tents and personal heating systems?

This will probably cost Google billions of dollars, and most companies can’t afford it. However, Google has long been a trendsetter in employment practices and office design. High-tech companies like Google have helped spread the concept of wide open office spaces with high ceilings and desks. If these new ideas for the best remote work and face-to-face office environment are successful, the elements of what Google is doing could be filtered to other types of businesses as well.

What questions do you have about how this works on Google?

Some Google employees want to return to the office full-time, while others want to work remotely forever. How is Google going to meet the individual needs of tens of thousands of people? If Google orders people to work from the office two or so a week, does it fire those who refuse? Google knows that its workers are in high demand.

And there are so many unknowns as to whether the combination of remote work and office work is the best of both, or the worst of each. This is all a big problem for Google and its employees. Nothing around your work is as personal as freedom and autonomy.

This week’s tips

Touch-free technology for transit

If you plan to resume your office commute soon, you may be surprised at the new technology used in buses, subways, and other shared transportation. Brian X. Chen, a consumer technology columnist at The New York Times, offers several options for making digital transit payments.

Many are preparing to commute as workers gradually return to the office. It’s important to note that public transport payment options may have changed over the past year to include touch-free options such as tapping a smartphone to pay instead of inserting a ticket or card. That is. It is a benefit of the era of mysophobia caused by a pandemic.

For iPhone owners, Apple Pay is now accepted by many modes of transportation in areas such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. For Android owners, Google Pay is also accepted by dozens of transportation.

So how do you set this up? The site may vary slightly depending on where you commute, but the first thing to check is the transportation website. For example, Bay Area commuters visit Clipper’s website and[Pay With YourPhone]You can click. From there, the site will list the steps to transfer or start a new Clipper Card with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Before going

Large-scale proceedings with big bets: In a trial starting Monday, Fortnite video game makers claim that Apple is using the power of the App Store to curb competition and hurt app developers. My colleagues Jack Nicos and Erin Griffith write about what the proceedings mean for the world of apps and iPhone users. (Jack also told DealBook what he wanted to hear from the Witnesses.)

Clubhouse town square or authoritarian weapon? Vivian Yee and Farnaz Fassihi explore how Clubhouse, a voice-only conferencing app, is becoming one of the few places where people from oppressive countries in the Middle East can freely connect and discuss taboo issues. My colleague also asks a question. Will Clubhouses like Facebook and Twitter change from a tool of freedom of expression to another way for many governments in the region to manage their citizens?

The need for quarantine is the mother of invention: Bloomberg News reports on exercise bikes to travelers who need to quarantine some websites that arose in Singapore during the pandemic at hotels and other government-chosen locations. I’m writing about renting a portable washing machine, electronic piano, etc. 2 week facility.

Hug to this

Are washing machines and dryers musical instruments? Yes, I can. (To fully experience this Rick Astley song, turn on the sound and beep on the washing machine and close the door.)

We want to hear from you. What do you think of this newsletter and what else do you want us to explore? Please contact us at [email protected]

If you haven’t already put this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos