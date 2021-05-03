



The time on the report card, and four Houston High Schools, made it to the top 100 in the Best US High Schools of this year’s prestigious US News & World Report rankings. Some even deserved a special distinction.

Carnegie Vanguard High School in Houston was ranked 42nd on the list. The school is ranked 5th in Texas. Advanced Placement’s coursework participation rate is 100%. The total number of minority enrollments is 77%, and 31% of students are at an economic disadvantage.

Immediately behind is the prestigious DeBakey High School for Health Professions, which ranks 46th overall. The well-known medical prep school boasts an AP participation rate of 98%, the total number of minority enrollments is 88%, and 44% of students are at an economic disadvantage.

Further down the list is Challenge Early College High School, which ranks 89th overall. The AP participation rate here is 100%, the total number of registered minorities is 92%, and 76% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Young Women’s College Prep Academy is ranked 97th overall. The AP participation rate here is 100%. The total number of minority enrollments is 97%, and about 96% of almost all students are at an economic disadvantage.

The 2021 edition is US News’ most comprehensive survey to date, and Consumer Advice Outlets show how well more than 17,800 public high schools serve all students, regardless of economic or ethnic background. I am evaluating whether it is.

To determine rankings, they focus on six factors: college preparation, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, poorly serviced student performance, and college curriculum. Width, and graduation rate. University readiness measures participation and grades, especially in Advanced Placement and the International Baccalaureate exam.

In particular, the data used in this edition are from the 2018-2019 school year and were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, US News Editor-in-Chief of Education Anita Narayan said, “Family uses top high school rankings to compare schools at national, state and local levels for factors such as graduation rates and college readiness. You can do it. ” “Ranking also provides insight into academic performance between underserved groups, showing how well schools support these students.”

Eight more Texas schools will appear on the National Top 100 List.

No. 13, Talent and Talented School, Dallas No. 15, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, Dallas No. 39, Science and Engineering Magnet School, Dallas No. 41, Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin No. 42, Carnegie Vanguard High School, Houston 46, DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Houston No. 59, Barefoot Thunder Slow Magnet Judge, Dallas 68, IDEA Frontier College Preparation, Brownsville No. 89, Challenge Early College High School, Houston 96, Health Career High School, San Antonio 97, Young Women’s College Prep Academy, Houston No. 98, Ann Richards School for Young Woman Leaders, Austin

A little above the Top 100 threshold is the Grande Prairie Fine Arts Academy, which is number 101.

This year, Texas ranked 1,524 schools, of which 42 were in the top 5 percent, 79 were in the top 10 percent, and 157 were in the top 25 percent.

The top 10 schools across the state are:

Talent and Talented School (TAG), DallasIrma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School, DallasScience and Engineering Magnet School (SEM), DallasLiberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), AustinCarnegie Vanguard High School, HoustonDeBakey High School for Health Professions, HoustonJudge Barefoot Thunder Slow Magnet, Dallas IDEA Frontier College Preparation, Brownsville Challenge Early College High School, Houston Health Career High School, San Antonio

So which schools across the country will be ranked as Valedictorians this year? Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, located in Alexandria, Virginia, was considered the best not only in magnet schools, but also in the country. Read the entire report and search for schools here.

——

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos