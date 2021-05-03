Epic V Apple Case reveals Fortnite has earned $ 9 billion in two years





Numerous documents have been published as part of the registration of evidence as part of the Epic v. Apple trial that began today in California. One of these has to do with how much money Epic Games makes from Fortnite, and to no one’s surprise, that’s a lot. According to The Verge, Fortnite generated $ 9 billion in revenue in 2018 and 2019.

However, I don’t know how profitable the game was. Overall, Epic’s 2018 and 2019 profits as a company were $ 5.5 billion.

An Excel file obtained by Washington Post reveals the overwhelming majority of Epic payments made to Microsoft and Sony in connection with Fortnite between January 2017 and October 2020. The percentage from the Rocket League and other Epic Games owned by Epic was low.

During that period, Epic paid Apple $ 237,175,521. For comparison, Epic said it paid Microsoft $ 245,992,576 and Sony $ 451,405,240 in 2020 alone. This information was released by Epic to show that iOS isn’t really Fortnite’s biggest platform.

If Epic pays platform owners hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions, it means Fortnite is increasing its revenue factor. It’s understood that Epic pays a 30% store fee on PlayStation and Xbox, so the total amount Epic earns from Fortnite is really huge.

Epic believes Apple is acting as a monopoly and is abusing its power because developers want to be exposed to being in such a big store. The counter to this is that the iPhone is a general-purpose platform, while the console is more specialized and has a smaller overall number of users.

Another document obtained by The Washington Post shows that the Fortnite World Cup wasn’t very rich. Epic said in a statement that he “overestimated” how much money the 2019 event could make for $ 154 million. An email from a court file showed that Epic employees were talking about working with Apple to sponsor the Fortnite World Cup. An Epic employee said this would “use Apple.”

The Epic vs. Apple trial is currently underway and will take place every Monday to Thursday for the next three weeks before the judge makes a decision. You can listen to the incident live online and report important details when it is announced.

The case got off to a chaotic start as the trial began flooded with an online audience shouting “Free Fortnite.”

You can also read Epic’s Fortnite Ban And Apple / Google Legal Battle, Explained, an introductory book on GameSpot.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos