Google Sponsors WNBA Includes ESPN Tie-Up – Sportico.com





Google and the WNBA have agreed to a multi-year partnership to sponsor the WNBA at ESPN, making the Internet giant one of the league’s top “changemaker” partners. First, Google is working with the League and its television partners to celebrate WNBA’s 25 seasons with 25 national broadcast games across ESPN’s network (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) (24 regular season contests and all-star games). Will be delivered. It will start on May 14th.

ESPN has played 37 regular season games, the largest regular season WNBA schedule ever, since the league bubble in Bradenton, Florida last year.

“Women’s sports have been underestimated in the media for too long,” Google CMO Lorraine Twohill said in a release. “The WNBA has worked tirelessly to change that and has been at the forefront of gender equality, racial justice and sporting progress … It’s important to us that our product experience is of all genders. We also want to be fair in media spending and bring more women’s content to the TV. By using WNBA and ESPN, female athletes recognize what they deserve. And we can help ensure that you get media time. “

As part of a multi-faceted agreement, Google will serve as a presenting partner for the WNBA Playoffs and as a supporter of both the League’s ESPN All-Star Game and the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, which was introduced as a competitive in-season contest in 2020. It also plays the role of. Increase your player’s profit potential through the prize pool. Additional compensation opportunities were an important focus of the league’s eight-year collective bargaining agreement signed in 2020.

As the official WNBA Trends and Fans Insights partner, Google will also be the official marketing and technology partner of the league. Therefore, the company is committed to helping W develop new marketing initiatives, build storytelling aspects through community-driven programming, and create an enhanced Google product experience for fans.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but AT & T (the league’s marquee partner and first changemaker), Deloitte (now WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert from 2015 to 2019) and Nike. The agreement also demonstrates Google’s continued investment in women’s sports, which was signed as a NWSL sponsor in June 2020 prior to the football league’s first Challenge Cup.

The Changemakers Partnership Platform was launched last year as a league tool for finding sponsors who can directly support W’s business development efforts in areas such as marketing, branding and player and fan experience. In addition to the growth of the league, Changemakers is focused on finding supporters who share common values ​​such as gender, race and LGBTQ + fairness to support social change.

“When we launched the WNBA Changemakers platform in early 2020, we called on like-minded companies to participate in improving women’s sports, and Google responded to that call,” Engelbert said in a release. I will. “Google’s support helps drive business transformation and demonstrates our commitment to the values ​​we support together, including building sustainable equity.”

On the ESPN side, Google will support some of the non-WNBA network initiatives, including upcoming ESPN Films projects, including the 30 for 30 franchise starting this month, the espnW event, and the SportsCenter highlights segment. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said the new collaboration will further expand the network’s “mission and dedication to improving women’s sports.”

ESPN was the founder of the WNBA game when the league debuted in 1997.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos