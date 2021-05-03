Innovate Edmonton receives $ 5 million from City to support accelerators





The city council has approved $ 5 million in funding for Innovate Edmonton to support and attract technology accelerators to the city.

The $ 5 million Accelerator Fund will be added to the $ 5 million annual promise to innovate Edmonton following its creation as a new state innovation entity last year.

Edmonton has a rich foundation for building the next generation of business accelerators. ”

The new fund is in line with driving business acceleration across Alberta. Last month, Alberta Innovates, the royal company of the Alberta government that promotes state innovation, issued a request for proposal (RFP) on the development of new business and technology accelerators in the region. Under a three-year contract, three or more accelerators coming to the state can use up to $ 25 million in funding.

Innovate Edmonton is responsible for assessing and allocating funds to the “Edmonton-specific performance indicators” at the time of a successful bid. The new $ 5 million from the city council will be used to support the Edmonton portion of the RFP and will be used to coach Edmonton tech companies, prepare for investment and strengthen sales channels.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said: “Edmonton has a rich foundation for building the next generation of business accelerators to foster and promote start-ups and SMEs.” City council votes help create jobs and develop businesses through Edmonton’s innovation. We are emphasizing our commitment to

The city council has acted decisively to provide this important $ 5 million for innovation, diversification and growth, said Catherine Warren, CEO of Innovate Edmonton, appointed in December. Warren was tasked with building a team for Innovate Edmonton after a new organization was established by the Edmonton City Council in May. The move was part of the restructuring of EEDC, which formed a new innovation entity independent of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) and operated the old Innovate Edmonton, Edmonton Tourism, Edmonton Convention Center, and Edmonton EXPO Center.

Our city is important to local start-ups and scale-up communities, to keep their business a top priority for the future of our economy, and to Edmonton’s future accelerators. It shows that it’s worth the investment, “says Warren.

Related: Alberta’s Minister of Innovation wants the state to become the dominant player in Canadian technology

Alberta is tasked with generating revenue for 900 new businesses, 20,000 new jobs and $ 5 billion in technology by 2030. The state celebrated a record year of venture capital investment in 2020, earning $ 455 million. A recent report from Alberta Enterprise Corporation points to significant growth in the innovation sector over the past few years. In 2021, we identified 3,083 tech companies in Alberta compared to 1,238 in 2018, with nearly 40% of the local tech companies surveyed generating more than $ 1 million in 2018. It has increased by 66% from.

Talking to BetaKit recently, Alberta’s Minister of Innovation Doug Schweitzer quoted expectations that the state would “become a dominant player in Canada’s overall innovation space.”

Regarding Edmonton’s role in that, Nicole Janssen, Co-CEO of AltaML and Director of Innovate Edmonton, said: [$5 million] Financing news couldn’t come at a better time. Edmonton’s tech community will be the cornerstone of a post-pandemic recovery, and the new fund will accelerate local businesses and stimulate downtown vibrancy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos