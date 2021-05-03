Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU specs revealed in leak





The RTX 3050 Ti was completely leaked before the official announcement. It is said to be equipped with 2560 CUDA core, 4GB GDDR6 memory and so on.

A new leak reveals the full specifications of Nvidias’ next laptop graphics card, the RTX 3050 Ti. And the baseline RTX 3050 is expected to be the most affordable in the RTX 30 series, giving gamers new options for powerful gaming performance on a budget.

Nvidia first announced the RTX 30 series in September 2020, and the current lineup consists of the RTX 3090, 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, and 3060. The naming scheme makes it the bottom of the RTX30 family. The two graphics cards were quietly released in April as part of Samsung’s announcement of the new Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop. At the time, there were few specifications for the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti, but the new leak changed the situation.

According to Videocardz, the RTX 3050 Ti spec was anonymously uploaded to the GPU validation database, but the biggest details of the GPU were confirmed before the official announcement. At the heart of both the 3050 Ti and 3050 is the new GA107 graphics processor, which is reported to have a 2560 CUDA core. The RTX 3050 Ti has a boost clock speed rated at 1485MHz, has a memory clock speed of 1500MHz, and has 4GB of GDDR6 memory on the card.

Will the RTX 3050 Ti be a great laptop GPU?

Checking the GPU specs in the bubble is one thing, but how does this compare to some of Nvidias’s other laptop graphics cards? The closest competitor is the RTX3060 mobile variant, which touts 3840 CUDA cores, 1283MHz boost clock speed, and the same GDDR6 memory technology. The RTX 3060 is technically more impressive than the one revealed on the RTX 3050 Ti, but it also has price issues. RTX 3060 laptops range in price from $ 1500 to $ 1800, and the 3050 and 3050Ti are expected to be more affordable.

Overall, the RTX 3050 Ti is shaped to be a solid entry into the RTX 30 series. It has good specs, is likely to provide ray tracing support, and offers them all for less money than the existing lineup of RTX 30 series laptops. It’s unclear how much price difference US shoppers will see compared to the RTX 3060 laptop, but those that can accommodate more budgets will always look great. Nvidia will officially announce the RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 on May 11th, so it won’t be long before everything is official.

