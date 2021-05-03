Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and War Zone-What’s New This Week





This week is a new week. So Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting new playlists, store bundles and more. Perhaps the most notable new addition this week is a brand new tactical rifle that certainly looks unique. Activision has implemented all the new new content in its blog posts. Some of them are also available in Warzone. The important points are emphasized here.

New Weapon: CARV.2

CARV.2 Tactical Rifles will be available in Black Ops Cold War and War Zone this week. You’ll need to complete a new in-game challenge to unlock it, but Activision doesn’t provide any information about what it involves. Alternatively, the player can purchase it entirely from the “Plastik Prototype” DLC bundle.

“This burstfire weapon stands out in the tactical rifle class with high bullet velocity output, providing powerful damage, reliable recoil control, and a large ammo pool from the start,” Activision said in a statement. I am.

New playlist

This week we have a new playlist called Yamantau + Diesel24 / 7. As the name implies, this playlist allows you to play the new Season 3 map to your heart’s content. Playlists support Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

The Gunfight Blueprints playlist is back this week as the “Featured” playlist of Black Ops Cold War.

Finally, Activision made fun of a new version of the party game playlist “coming soon.” It’s unclear if it will be released this week, but we know it will include Sticks and Stones, Gun Game, and Prop Hunt. Maps of Yamantau and Diesel will be added.

New store bundle

Players who want to spend some cash this week can choose from two new bundles, starting with the Alien Infestation Mastercraft bundle. Includes incubator tactical rifle and sterilizer SMG. The bundle also includes infected ship charms, exploration vehicle skins, Hive animated calling cards, Lifecycle animated emblems, and LifeReading watches.

Another new bundle is the Plastic Prototype mentioned above. This includes the new Konsole version of CAR V.2, as well as the Lazer Gun emblem, launch control sticker, and Brick mobile phone charm.

Other new bundles include the Gilded Age IV, which comes with a total of six items, including the Counter Offer Assault Rifle and the Submachine SMG, and the Angels and Demons Anime Reactive Bundle. It features a cursed angel assault rifle and a blueprint for the Divine Blossom Sniper Rifle, as well as themed calling cards, emblems and charms.

Finally, the previously announced new Call of Duty Endowment Charity Bundle will be on sale to commemorate May’s Military Thanksgiving Month. Revenues from DLC bundles with new skins based on real military veterans will be used to help veterans find employment.

In other news, Raven Software has acknowledged the abuse of the new maps in Verdansk ’84 and is currently working on fixing them.

