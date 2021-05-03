Vodafone boosts data analytics ambitions with Google Cloud trading





The Vodafone Group has turned to Google Cloud again to enhance its data processing capabilities, signed a six-year partnership agreement, and confirmed that the two companies will work together to develop a new analytics system.

Operators said the system would allow large amounts of data to be moved and processed globally from multiple systems to the cloud. The initial numbers are increasing, equivalent to 5,000 data feeds per day, or 50 terabytes per day.

The new system consists of two parts: an integrated data platform called Nucleus that uses hybrid cloud technology and a delivery engine called Dynamo that retrieves data from a variety of sources and pushes important information to the endpoints used. It will be configured. .. Nucleus will be enabled by Neuron, a data ocean for analytics built by Vodafone on Google Cloud in 2019.

Up to 1,000 employees from both companies are set to work together on the project. A Vodafone representative pointed out that the first software release began on April 20, and said intense work was already underway. Officials said the move was the first step in the roadmap for the planned release in the next 18 months.

In a statement, Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh had a huge amount of data when it was safely processed using the combined strength of Vodafone and Google Clouds engineering expertise and made available throughout the footprint. Transform services to our customers, governments, and the societies in which they exist. Live and serve.

Among other things, Vodafone allows Nucleus and Dynamo to support improved mobile and fixed-connection and TV content delivery, provide personalized rewards and increase data speed based on user-specific needs. Said. He added that he identified more than 700 use cases for the new system, including offering new products and services, eliminating duplicate data sources, and simplifying operations.

A Vodafone representative said that the cloud movement is not necessarily driven by next-generation network ambitions, but is only connected to 5G in that it is supported by network planning, capacity management, etc. It was.

As part of the deal, Vodafone will migrate its entire SAP environment, including core workloads and corporate modules, to Google Cloud, creating digital infrastructure and many internal support features around the world. Companies also seek opportunities to provide consulting services to other multinationals and organizations.

