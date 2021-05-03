Kenilworth district focuses on technology to meet student needs





Kenilworth, NJ-The need for school technology developed overnight. Opportunities to use it more strategically continue to come to Kenilworth Public School, including the new Technology Lab, which debuted at David Brearley Middle-High School in September.

Of course, teachers have been at the forefront of adapting technology to education. Kenilworth uses video game type elements in its online lessons. We use educational management systems such as Google Classroom and Seesaw to differentiate our learning experience. Teachers have further enhanced their unique technical knowledge by attending over 60 professional learning sessions and over 100 individual coaching sessions.

Today, the district is updating its technology vision based on last year’s lessons and is seeking help from a team of teachers.

“We are very proud that teachers have embraced the potential of technology and improved their students’ skills. The Kenilworth district aims to prepare students for the rigors of college and tomorrow’s career. Technology It is at the core of these goals, “said the supervisor. Kyle Arlington at school.

The district will provide students with another major technology resource in September of this year when David Brearley Middle-High School announces the Manufacturer Space / Technology Lab. Harding Elementary School’s existing maker space / technology lab will reopen for the first time this fall since the school closed in March 2020. Both spaces contain additional tools for innovation.

Other technological developments taking place both behind the scenes and in the classroom include:

The school district plans to gradually upgrade by distributing more than 1,000 Chromebooks to students and replacing the latest generation Chromebooks with touchscreen models before the school reopens last fall. Teachers use technology-based escape rooms and game-based learning tools such as Kahoot and Blooket to attract students. The district upgraded its firewall to provide the highest level of cybersecurity, doubled bandwidth, and installed faster network switches to improve internal connectivity. A school district-wide technology / innovation team has been formed to drive the school’s vision. A subgroup of the innovation team is reviewing educational technology tools to ensure that teachers and students need resources. Learning and fun team up at Blairy’s Robotics Club, which recently hosted its first Family Robotics Night.

