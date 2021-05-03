Google Stadia loses product head





Google Stadia has reportedly lost product manager John Justice. It doesn’t exactly spell out the fate and darkness of the platform, but like any other notable change, it’s certain to start the discussion with the rumored factory.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Google would close Stadia Games & Entertainment. He was devoted to selling his own exclusive game titles in his own studio. Around the same time, the studio’s president, Jade Raymond, was also lost.

Both of these changes have caused many questions for Stadia fans and users. Therefore, the same is likely to happen here.

Google confirms Stadia’s product manager John Justice’s resignation

Initially, it wasn’t clear if the report that John Justice had left Google was accurate. However, according to 9To5Google, the spokesperson confirmed that justice was no longer in the company.

In addition to the Head Of Product title, Justice was also Stadia’s VP. So, in just a few months, Stadia lost both the VP and the president of the currently closed in-house studio. Primarily John Justice was responsible for leading the consumer experience aspect of the service.

This included discussions about upcoming new features. This will be Google’s “Stadia Connect” video. Google hasn’t really discussed future features since last year. The main reason was that it was a promising feature of Stadia, so it didn’t show up until quite a while later.

Stadia got off to a pretty volatile start when it was released in November 2019. Mainly due to the amount of features and games released well after the promised release date.

Stadia keeps moving forward

Despite losing some of the key members of the team, Stadia continues to improve in many ways. Almost every week or every other week, Stadia announces new games that are being released or will be released.

In 2021 alone, Stadia will win a total of 100 new game titles. Some of them are already built into the player library.

We also continue to build more features to add quality of life to the entire platform. Like a search bar just introduced on the web. Also, better management of Stadia capture content. However, it still doesn’t have at least one feature that subscribers have been waiting for. Party chat on Android. What could be useful for those who like Android as a device to access Stadia content.

