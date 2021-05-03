Spectrum Plastics Group adds advanced laser processing capabilities with the acquisition of laser light technology assets





Alpharetta, Georgia, May 3, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Spectrum Plastics Group, a global solution provider for the large-scale manufacturing and development of critical polymer-based components and devices for the medical and other demanding markets. , Laser Light Technologies LLC.

LaserLight Technologies, an ISO9001 and ISO13485 accredited organization based in Hermann, Missouri, is a number of key suppliers of global customers through customization of laser processing systems and services using excimer, femtosecond, picosecond, and YAG laser technology. We have 10 years of expertise.

“With the addition of a talented team to LaserLight Technologies, the Spectrum Plastics Group is at the forefront of a wide range of polymer and metal components and assemblies, including extrusions, films, medical balloons, catheters and precision laser cutting capabilities for biopharmaceutical processing components. Provides laser processing capabilities for active implants, coated wires, and related precision products, “said Thomas J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Spectrum Plastics Group. “We are excited to continue the responsive legacy of quick turn development and scale production built by Frank Hannan and his team.”

Frank Hannan, CEO of Laser Light Technologies, said: The team complements Spectrum Plastics’ comprehensive service offering and creates a unique presence in the industry. ”

“The addition of LaserLight Technologies advances our products as a full-service partner for medical devices, life sciences, and other technically challenging applications,” added Dylan M. Hushka, Chief Commercial Officer, Spectrum Plastics Group. It was. “We are a customer and collaborator of Laserlight, which supports the medical device industry with catheter-based programs. As a single integrated source with a focus on innovation, responsiveness, and customer service, our products I am happy to be able to expand. “”

About Spectrum Plastics Group, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, with a global network of factories in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland and Malaysia. Spectrum Plastics Group is a leader in the development of large-scale manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for the medical and other demanding markets that require quality, responsiveness, innovation and technical expertise. 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, including over 1,700 teammates, over 20 locations, and Class 7 and Class 8 clean rooms. The Spectrum Plastics Group meets the requirements of ISO9001 and ISO13485 and has the resources to solve the most difficult customer problems. For more information, please visit www.spectrumplastics.com or call 404-564-8560.

About Laser Light Technologies Laser Light Technologies LLC, based in Hermann, Missouri, is an expert in laser manufacturing of precision products. The design team uses a variety of high-tech laser systems to provide a variety of precision micromachining services such as laser cutting and drilling, laser ablation and coating removal, and wire strippers.

