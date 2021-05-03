Apple hires a former Google Brain scientist to lead a new AI research unit





According to a new report from Reuters, Apple has hired former Google prominent scientist Sammy Bengio. Bengio led Google’s artificial intelligence ethics group until last month. Bengio departed last month as the team was in great turmoil.

According to today’s report, Bengio will lead Apple’s new AI research unit under John Giannandrea.

Bengio is expected to lead Apple’s new AI research unit under John Janandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, two people familiar with the matter said. Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 after spending about eight years at Google.

The story behind Bengio’s departure from Google was detailed in a report from Bloomberg last month. Bengio managed “hundreds of researchers” on the Google Brain team, but his role diminished due to the reorganization of the research unit.

Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, co-leaders of Ousted Ethical AI, reported to Bengio and considered him an ally. In February, Google reorganized its research unit and placed the rest of the Ethical AI group members under Marian Croak, reducing Bengios’ responsibilities.

In November, Bengios’ then manager, Megan Cacoria, met with Gebble and withdrew a treatise that criticized some Google search-enhancing AI technologies, co-authored with Mitchell and other Google researchers. I requested. In early December, Google fired Gebble for what she called dismissal, and Google called for her resignation. In February, the company fired Mitchell.

At Apple, Giannandrea is Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He reports directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Last year’s report also shows that Apple has transferred leadership of its self-driving car project to Giannandrea.

Janandrea herself joined Apple after working for Google for over 15 years. At Google, he was responsible for the company’s search and artificial intelligence, leading the push to bring artificial intelligence to the company’s entire product suite.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos