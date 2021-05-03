Singapore – Leading APAC’s Insurance Innovation Responsibility





The world we live in has evolved. There has been tremendous growth in the insurance tech sector. Insurers’ investments will grow tremendously in 2020, with all large rounds of financing from digital insurers and brokers focusing on digital to create a better customer experience in the purchase-to-billing process. I’m riding the tendency to become the brand I guessed. InsurTech’s investment in Singapore has doubled from $ 35 million to $ 128 million, and Singapore is becoming a major hub in the region with government support and strong cooperation between institutions, the private sector and industry associations. New insurance products are developing rapidly across distribution channels backed by Singapore’s Internet ecosystem, expertise and pool of talent.

Singapore is considered one of the best countries in the world to launch and grow tech start-ups, welcome many innovative insurers and facilitate collaboration with the insurance industry. Singapore is home to many major insurers, dedicated investors, major insurers and intermediaries, as well as InsureTech Connect Asia, APAC’s first physical and digital insurer event since the pandemic. It is also the home base.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Center June 16-17, 2021, InsureTech Connect Asia is the finest and most diverse gathering of insurance executives, investors and start-ups from across the Asia Pacific region. Participants connect and explore partnerships, visualize companies across all stages and strategies, meet with the sort leaders that shape the insurance industry, and gain insights across all major categories, including P & C, life, health, and small scale. I have a chance. Business and specialty.

Details: Sign up for InsureTech Connect Asia now

ITC Asia 2021 leads the way in creating a secure and accessible event experience. Being together is an important part of the ITC experience, but being together safely is a top priority. ITC Asia works closely with their respective government agencies to ensure a comprehensive and secure event. With inclusiveness as well as safety in mind, ITC Asia is designed to allow non-participants to participate directly or online. Singapore-based participants will be able to learn directly from the insurance innovation community and (finally!) Meet their peers safely, allowing digital participants to virtually network. All sessions at ITC Asia are also available for livestreaming or on demand.

ITC Asia is part of InsureTech Connect, the world’s largest insurance technology community, providing unmatched access to the most comprehensive gathering of technology entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry executives around the world. .. The ITC is also the primary source of insurer webins, knowledge, and conferences.

Registered with ITC Asia 2021: https: //asia.insuretechconnect.com/? utm_source = thirdparty & utm_medium = ibapac & utm_campaign = itca2021-confprom

