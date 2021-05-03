Wyze PlugOutdoor-2021 Review





Known for its ultra-affordable security cameras, Wyze adds the Wyze Plug Outdoor to its impressive and stable smart home device. At just $ 10.99, it’s not only the cheapest outdoor smart plug I’ve ever tested, but also one of the most versatile. The dual-outlet Wyze Plug Outdoor is easy to install, can be controlled using Alexa and Google voice commands, and works with other Wyze products and numerous third-party devices via the IFTTT applet. Adding energy monitoring to your mix wins the new Editors Choice Award for outdoor smart plugs.

Wise plug outdoor design and features

Wyze Plug Outdoor is a black dual outlet plug with an IP64 weathering rating against rain and dust. It measures 3.9 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches (HWD) and has a 4-inch power cord with a 3-pin plug at the top and two 3-pin outlets protected by a rubber cover at the bottom.

Inside there is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radio. On the front of the plug, there are two backlit on / off buttons (one for the reach outlet), which lights blue if the plug is connected and working properly, and connects to Wi-Fi. If so, it will slowly flash blue and there is a flashing Wi-Fi status LED. In pairing mode, it turns blue rapidly. There is also an ambient light sensor that can be programmed to turn the plug on and off depending on the sunlight available.

The plugin works with voice commands from Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and interacts with many third-party smart devices via the IFTTT applet, but does not support the Apples HomeKit platform. It interacts with other Wyze devices such as cameras, home surveillance sensors, and smart light bulbs to show the amount of power (kWh) used in daily, weekly, and monthly usage reports. This is a feature you don’t use. Get the $ 29.99 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug KP400.

Wyze Plug Outdoor uses the same mobile app for Android and iOS as all other Wyze devices. A home screen opens with panels for all installed devices. Each outlet has its own panel and can be controlled independently of each other.

Tap the outlet panel to open a screen with a large on / off button. This button is light blue when the outlet is on and gray when it is off. At the bottom of the screen[タイマー],[休暇モード],and[使用法]There is a button. The timer button allows you to set a countdown timer to turn the outlet on or off. You can also use the vacation mode button to randomly turn the outlet on or off to make it look like someone is at home.[使用状況]Tap the button to view daily, weekly, and monthly power usage graphs.

In the upper right corner of each outlet screen, you can rename outlets, set usage reminders to notify you when a certain power threshold is reached, and create on / off schedules. There is a gear icon that moves to the screen. Here you can also configure an ambient light sensor and create rules for the plug to work with other Wyze devices such as cameras and light bulbs.

Outdoor installation and use of Wyze plugs

As with all Wyze devices, installing the Wyze Plug Outdoor is quick and easy. After downloading the mobile app and creating an account, connect your device to a GFCI outlet and wait a second or two for the Wi-Fi LED to start blinking blue.

Tap the plus button in the upper left corner of the app’s home screen, then[デバイスの追加]Tap and[電源と照明]From the menu[屋外のワイズプラグ]Choose.[次へ]Tap, select the Wi-Fi SSID, enter your Wi-Fi password, and wait a few more seconds for the plug to connect to the network. At this point, it will also be added to your Alexa / Google device list. Name each outlet to complete the installation.

The plug worked perfectly in the test. Immediately responding to app commands to turn each outlet on and off, the energy report matched the reading from the Kill-A-Watt meter.

I had no problems switching each outlet on and off using Alexa voice commands, and the plugs were on schedule without any problems. Similar to my rule of turning on the plug when Wyze Cam V3 detects motion, the ambient light feature worked perfectly.

Control outdoor devices

If you’re looking for a smart plug that can use your phone and voice to control outdoor devices such as pool pumps and decorative lighting systems, then Wyze Plug Outdoor is for you. This weatherproof smart plug provides dual outlets that are controlled independently, voice command support, and interoperability with a variety of smart devices. It even tells you how much power you are using. The most affordable and versatile outdoor smart plug tested, it’s easy to win the Editor’s Choice Award.

