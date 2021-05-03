Commentary: Optimize Google My Business for used cars





Most car retailers already understand the power of fully optimized Google My Business (GMB) listings, but how many dealers have optimized GMB listings to market used cars?

To be on the safe side, the dealer’s GMB list (or Google Maps list) is an online yellow page ad that appears 100% every time someone searches for the dealer’s name on Google. Today, local search engine optimization (SEO) is the complete optimization of one or more GMB lists per dealer.

However, winning in GMB does not mean winning in a dealer brand search. This is because Google does this automatically at all dealers. To truly win in GMB’s list, unbranded category searches will appear in the “Local Map Pack” list of three Google Maps results. Examples of unbranded searches include “used cars nearby” and “most commonly used trucks in Chattanooga.” You can imagine how competitive these searches are, so winning requires careful tweaking of the dealer’s GMB page and content feed.

So if a dealer wants to be in the top three results for a used car or used dealer search, you must first convince Google’s search algorithm to be valuable. Google’s search algorithms focus on three components: proximity, relevance, and excellence. You can’t change the location of the dealer, so you don’t have to worry about proximity.

There’s no way to effectively game your system and convince Google that your business is elsewhere. Therefore, instead, the focus should be on maximizing opportunities around two other factors: relevance and excellence.

You can improve the relevance of different searches in GMB in different ways. First, you need to make sure that you have selected the appropriate category in GMB. There are thousands of GMB categories to choose from, and each GMB list can contain up to 10. Setting the right categories in GMB is the first step to help Google understand dealer relevance.

For second-hand stores, the category should specify “Second-hand dealers” as the primary category, then “Auto dealers” as the first secondary category. If you are also selling new cars, the primary category should be OEM categories such as “Ford Dealers” and “Chevrolet Dealers”, and the secondary categories should be “Used Car Dealers” and “Car Dealers”.

Another way for dealers to improve GMB’s relevance to various search terms is to have consumer reviews that mention specific keywords. Google indexes these online reviews and looks for keywords that are relevant to each business. In other words, according to a Google review, “Motor City’s used cars are the best. So I bought a used Silverado. I highly recommend it.” It can have a big impact on the location of GMB. .. Dealers understand that they can’t write consumer reviews, but they need to encourage customers not only to leave reviews, but also to mention the products and services they receive.

Finally, it makes us stand out. This means the dealer’s Google star rating and how many reviews exist. For second-hand stores, this refers to the system and process for sending large numbers of 5-star reviews to a single GMB list. For franchise new car stores, it may also include building a second GMB to optimize used car sales.

What is the best way to promote a large number of 5-star reviews? First, the store must earn 5 stars through its excellent service and quality. Next, the store needs to build a review collection process that goes beyond regular email and text research from companies such as Podium and Reputation.com. While deploying these solutions is important, it rarely drives a monthly double-digit review growth.

The most successful dealers are building an internal process for one-on-one reviews. In other words, sales reps, service writers, etc. send a short name of GMB to a customer by text message or give a QR code of the short name of GMB to a customer while asking for a 5-star review. The short name is a simple website link to the dealer’s GMB page. As mentioned earlier, best practices suggest that customers also include the products they purchase, the services they provide, and preferably strong adjectives such as “best,” “great,” and “service.”

For today’s car dealers, Google My Business represents the most unruly result because it’s easy to work with and powerful. Optimizing GMB for used car searches will increase shoppers, translate into unbranded searches, and increase sales for these dealers. You can answer specific questions about Google My Business or refer to the Amazon book “Google My Business Car Dealership Guide”.

George Nenni is the founder of Generations Digital, a technology marketing training and consulting firm that helps car dealers eliminate advertising waste and maximize marketing costs.

Editor’s Note: Following the success of “Dealer Training Day” at Used Car Week and Auto Remarketing Canada Conference, the Cherokee Media Group will launch an online “Dealer Training Series” in May. The monthly series begins on May 11th with a training session from Alandicky. Foster will host the session on July 13th.

For more information, please visit dealertraining.autoremarketing.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos