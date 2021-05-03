Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Learn the Disappointing Aspects of Surprise Trading





Shiny Pokemon can be incredibly difficult to get with the Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword and Shield, but sometimes players were just lucky with them. This was the case with Pagpie, a Reddit user who first obtained Shiny through a surprise trade. Players have decided to give away a very cool Shiny Cinderess in most situations. The last evolution of the Galal Starter Scobanee, Cinderes, is the perfect Pokemon to get as Shiny. Replacing the normal white color of Pokemon with a smooth gray, it really highlights the type of fire. Unfortunately, it turns out that everything was too good to be true!

After sharing the story of good luck on Reddit, some posters pointed out that Pokemon may have been hacked. After checking Pokemon’s original trainer, Pugpy was disappointed to discover that Shiny Cinderess came from a website that actually sent hacked Pokemon. The original Reddit post is embedded below.

The story of Pugpy is a good warning story for Pokemon Sword and Shield fans! Hacked Pokemon are often sent to unprotected players in the game. This happened to me, but my traded Pokemon had a website address as a nickname rather than the name of the original trainer. Players may be banned from using hacked Pokemon, whether or not they were received in the transaction. When making big deals in the game, players always check these details to prevent them from dealing with future issues.

The story of Pagpie is disappointing, but it has a happy ending. Pagpie got some legitimate Shiny Pokemon from fellow posters as a gift to their troubles. It only shows the true kindness and passion of the Pokemon community. After all, the different-colored Pokemon Pugpie you received from your fellow posters could be more meaningful than Cinderez had ever had!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is on sale exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Swords and Shields? Have you ever got a Pokemon hacked in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

