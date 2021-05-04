Valve removes trains from CS: GO Active Duty Map pool and adds ancient





The competitive CS: GO active duty map pool has changed, developer Valve announced today. Valve has removed Trainone, the most iconic and oldest map in the pool. After the removal, the developers announced that the relatively unknown map Ancient would replace it. However, the map will not be used in future regional major rating events, Valve said in response to Fnatic player Yesper JW Wessel.

What the ancients look like in the map pool

Thank you to everyone who participated in Operation Broken Fang. Currently, the operation is over. Players must use Operation Star until May 15th.

Today, with the removal of the Active Duty Map Pool Train and the addition of Ancient, there are some updates.

— CS: GO (@CSGO) May 3, 2021

However, the new map has undergone some changes to suit its purpose in the pool.

According to Mr. Valve, the A site has been rebuilt, the CT has two ways to reach the site, and a plateau has been added for a long shootout into the tunnel. The B site has undergone minor adjustments.

The Ancients may be a little familiar to CS: GO fans, as they feature an Aztec-like design with a cobblestone theme throughout. The December 2020 Operation Broken Fang update introduced a map created by Valve.

Valve has introduced a new case with 17 new skins that players can collect. The Snakebite collection offers USP-S skins a new brightly colored M4A4 and an impressive red pattern. The AK-47, Desert Eagle, Galil and MP9 have also added new skins to their collection.

Players can also try their luck and win a set of broken fang gloves.

We also released the Snakebite Case, which features 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and introduced CS: GO 360 Stats. This continues the stats page and RoundWinChance report introduced in BrokenFang. Details of this and today’s blog post: https: //t.co/18qBRWQqoE pic.twitter.com/LHWhR5UJPs

— CS: GO (@CSGO) May 3, 2021

Several other maps have also been introduced in other game modes. Mocha and Grind can now be played in competitive scrimmage, and Calavera and Pitstop can now be played in Wingman.

Of course, there are also new chickens. The fragile animals have been redesigned with a black and white theme compared to the previous beige color.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos