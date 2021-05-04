Google signs with WNBA to help champion women’s sports – NBC Connecticut





WNBA signed a multi-year contract with Google on Monday to become a presenting partner in the league playoffs. This is part of an effort by tech giants to help women’s sports champions.

Twenty-five WNBA games will be aired on ABC and ESPN to celebrate the league’s 25 seasons and will be sponsored by Google. The league will also host 40 games on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. WNBA will stream 12 games on Twitter and 20 games on Facebook.

Google is the latest company to join the league as a WNBA changemaker, a program launched last year by Cathy Engelbert.

Changemakers aim to provide direct support to the WNBA in marketing, branding, and ongoing business transformation that spans player and fan experience. AT & T, Deloitte US, and Nike were the first three companies to participate in this program.

When it launched the WNBA Changemakers platform in early 2020, it called on like-minded companies to participate in improving women’s sports, and Google responded to that call, Engelbert said. A big thank you to Google for becoming the latest WNBA change maker and providing a product platform that is useful to everyone. Google’s support helps drive business transformation and demonstrates our commitment to the values ​​we both support, such as building sustainable equity.

Google will also be an Associate Partner for All-Star Games and the first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Lorraine Twohill, Google’s Chief Marketing Officer, confirms that our product experience is fair for all genders, media spending is fair, and emphasizes delivering more women’s content to TV. doing. By using WNBA and ESPN, we help female athletes get the recognition and media time they deserve and ensure that the world sees their amazing talents.

Other highlights of this deal include Google becoming the official WNBA Trends and Fan-Insight Partner and the League’s Official Marketing and Technology Partner. Google has also agreed with ESPN to present the best women’s sports highlight montages each week at the Sports Center starting in May.

ESPN has been a leader in programming and platform-wide women’s sports for many years, including as the founding telecaster of WNBA games and events 25 years ago and serving fans through espnW for over a decade. It was. This new collaboration between the League and Google further extends our mission and dedication to improving women’s sports, producing over 16,000 hours of live sports each year.

The 25th season of the WNBA will begin on May 14th.

