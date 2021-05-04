Do not undermine the NSF’s mission to meet the challenges of innovation in the United States





Spurring competition primarily with China and fear of the United States losing its position in science and technology, Congress will potentially increase federal research and development (R & D) spending by billions of dollars over the next few years. We are trying to dramatically rebuild US federal science. And technology companies.

There is certainly good evidence that the United States needs to significantly increase its investment in innovation programs. Between 2000 and 2017, US R & D spending increased by 4.3% annually, compared to more than 17% in China at the time, according to statistics compiled by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The data also suggest that China today outperformed the United States in total annual R & D spending.

It’s clear that the U.S. government may provide more resources to federal science and technology programs, but Congress has only invested money in the matter, and some proposed changes to the role of federal agencies have actually changed. There is also the danger of being done, which is counterproductive. It plans to extend the NSF’s mission from a key role in funding, from prioritizing basic research closely linked to US research universities, to a major federal agency for technological development in the strategic sector. This is especially true of.

The legislative situation is in flux, but many parliamentary leaders want to act swiftly to enact reforms over the next few months. The central pre-parliamentary legislative measure is the Endless Frontier Act (EFA), first introduced by Senators last year. Charles Schumer Chuck Schumer Schumer is demanding the restoration of New York’s 24-hour subway service. 100 Million Americans Fully Voned | Schumer Supports Sanders in Healthcare Movement Schumer boosts drug prices, lowers Medicare age (D-NY) and Todd Young Todd Schumer Christopher Young America Can Better Recover Through Fair and Open Competition Republican Senator With Federal Government Support for 2022 Olympic “Diplomatic Boycott” in Beijing, U.S. You can recreate your success (R-IN). The bill was revised and reintroduced on April 20, but has received widespread bipartisan support, although recent hearings have asked questions about key factors. The White House also upheld the law without committing to individual details.

In its current form, EFA approves $ 100 billion over five years for many new and enhanced technology programs. Within the NSF, a new headquarter of technology and innovation will be created to manage the research and development of about 10 key technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. Universities will be the focus for partnering with the private sector to transform research into advanced technology.

In addition, the law will allocate $ 10 billion to the Department of Commerce for a group of regional technology hubs and provide $ 2.4 billion to strengthen US manufacturing. In response to initial criticism from the research community, Schumer and his colleagues made significant changes to the original EFA bill. Most importantly, the year they withdrew plans to curb the independence of the New Technology Department and mandate a budget increase to about $ 40 billion within a given budget. The plan to rename the NSF to the National Science and Technology Foundation has also been abolished.

With these recent changes, the EFA is certainly inconsistent with, but closer to, the bill submitted by the NSF’s Approval Committee, the House Science and Technology Commission. Putting a marker, the bill will double the NSF budget to $ 18 billion within five years and add a new Department of Science and Technology Solutions. The new directorate will grow to $ 5 billion over five years, but the bill provides protection to prevent technology from sucking money into the existing directorate-general of basic science. NSF directors also have greater flexibility in establishing priorities for new technology directors’ social challenges.

The Senate Trade, Science and Transportation Commission recently postponed the EFA markup for several weeks as numerous amendments were proposed and disagreements continued on structural and policy issues. Still, after all, the NSF Basic Research Office is likely to double its current funding over the next five years, with $ 50 to $ 100 billion or more likely to be approved by the Strategic Technology Group over the next five years. It seems. ..

However, despite recent revisions, EFA remains a flawed model of US innovation. First, doubling the NSF budget over the next five years poses formidable administrative problems for the talented scientific staff of institutions with the task of carefully distributing funds to priority scientific disciplines. More importantly, flooding the NSF with more than $ 50 billion for strategic technology will inevitably distort institutional priorities and undermine its core basic research role.

Finally, the NSF has led applied (purpose-driven) research projects, but large mission-related projects that require management and entrepreneurial skills far beyond the world of NSF’s academic and national laboratories. I have no experience. That’s why former NSF director Arden L. Bement Jr. said it was a mistake for the NSF’s Department of Technology to act as a trade-off for private funding for commercial innovation and entrepreneurship.

Similar problems arise in the EFA program for universities to undertake large-scale development projects for key technologies. Large U.S. research universities have sought to significantly expand the funding and resources of technology transfer programs to attract local and regional entrepreneurs, but still have the ability to lead and manage many advanced technology efforts. There is a shortage. As a group of experts pointed out, universities are not ready to embark on large-scale applied engineering projects and cannot translate the resulting new technology into products or processes.

Bement suggested that such missions should go to relevant missions (eg, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Ministry of Commerce, Transport, and Energy). Also, private DARPA is being asked to pick up research from scientists and bring it to market.

The goal here is not to look down on increasing the sources of funding essential to the US innovation system, but to make frontier research viable and competitive in this brave new world of federal government.

Claude Barfield is a resident student in International Trade Policy at the American Enterprise Institute.

