Bring the law online





With a strong position as an international center for legal and dispute resolution services, Hong Kong further strengthens its leading position in the Asia-Pacific region through a range of innovative LawTech initiatives.

With its strong legal base, reliable regulatory system in line with global standards, and the rule of law backed by an independent judiciary, Hong Kong is widely recognized as a regional legal hub and international center for dispute resolution services. With more than 70% of international law firms, including more than half of the Global 100, based in Hong Kong, the city has a broad and deep talent pool of legal professionals and a comprehensive range of the world. Class support service.

Opening ceremony of the 2020 statutory year

Information Service Department

To strengthen this leadership position while promoting innovation within the Legal Sector, the Hong Kong SAR Government has secured funding for Legal Technology (LawTech) development in the 201920 budget. In particular, the government is working to build an online dispute resolution (ODR) and closing platform to provide secure, efficient and cost-effective legal services that can be accessed remotely. A key step in staying at the forefront of Hong Kong in this area, the platform offers online training, electronic signatures, smart contracts and electronic translation services, as well as electronic negotiation, electronic mediation and electronic arbitration.

Online dispute resolution

Catalyzed by a pandemic, the Department of Justice (DoJ) supports the eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Center, an independent non-profit organization founded in Hong Kong in 2018 and managed by local experts in the legal and technology industries. Is developing ODR. And trading platform.

Thomas Saw, Chairman of eBRAM

EBRAM

Thomas So, chairman of eBRAM, states that ODR has evolved rapidly in recent years. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of ODR is accelerating worldwide. Many ODR procedures are performed through common consumer-grade technology, and data transmission and storage of these procedures is generally difficult to track and track. RawTech development in Hong Kong helps to provide users with a higher level of security and lower cost, a secure platform customized to carry out ODR procedures.

It also emphasizes that while pandemics are increasing commercial disputes, it is becoming more difficult to adopt traditional dispute resolution methods that rely on face-to-face meetings. ODR is a smart way to tackle these challenges and bring your business back to normal by providing efficient and economical solutions to disputes caused by pandemics.

Cloud law

In addition to ODR, the Justice Department is also exploring the development of the Hong Kong Regal Cloud (HKLC) to further enhance the city’s position in the legal services sector. As So explains, the development of HKLC addresses the growing need for secure, reliable and affordable data storage services for the legal and dispute resolution sectors, including AI translation, video conferencing and other ODRs and more. Serves as an important infrastructure for LawTech services in. Management of e-bundles and legal departments.

Foreign direct investment

Linear Services, one of the world’s leading legal and technology providers, established its Asian headquarters in Hong Kong in 2019. Famous for using AI and machine learning to provide services such as computer forensics and eDiscovery, Linear understands the value of LawTech development. most. Nathan Hughes, Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific region, said that Hong Kong is an ideal center for trading and dispute resolution, and the growing focus on Rotech also helps Hong Kong maintain its role. It is said that it is an important factor in.

Nathan Hughes, APAC, Direct Managing Director

Direct line

The development of legal technology is essential for Hong Kong to maintain its position as a major legal hub in the region, Hughes said. As global services become increasingly virtualized, it is imperative that legal professionals innovate and use technology to enhance connectivity and support with corporate clients.

Hughes will benefit the industry by giving them the opportunity to experience all the benefits of cloud services, including scalability, accessibility and flexible pricing, with the security levels they need. thinking about. It should also allow new companies to enter the Hong Kong market more easily and expand faster, he says.

Innovation support

In addition to developing LawTech features, Hong Kong is moving the industry forward by helping companies innovate in this area. One such example is Wizpresso, a regulatory technology (RegTech) startup that uses AI-driven technology to improve and automate research, business processes, and risk management capabilities in financial institutions and law firms. Most recently, the company has developed Factify, an integrated validation tool that helps lawyers process initial public offering (IPO) documents.

Wizpresso, CEO, Calvin Cheng

With presso

Calvin Cheng, CEO of Wizpresso, said the government support provided through the startup program of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company (Cyberport) is crucial to the success of his company. Apart from financial support, Cyberport plays a vital role in driving our public relations initiatives and connecting us with large corporations, he says. For example, Wizpresso is one of the few startups chosen to visit the FinTech community in London as part of a delegation led by Treasury Secretary Paul Chan. It is also part of the Cyberports Enterprise Network. This is a great initiative to connect our solutions with large companies in different industries.

Greater purpose

Hong Kong’s position as a legal services hub in Asia will be further strengthened by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA). Therefore, according to eBRAM, GBA’s China Overview Development Plan designates Hong Kong as the region’s international legal and dispute resolution service center, ideally preparing for Hong Kong to function as the only common law jurisdiction in China. There is also a role that has been played. Familiar with the legal system of mainland China.

These new developments not only provide a legal gateway to China, but also further strengthen Hong Kong’s irreplaceable position as a hub for dispute resolution and international legal services, So said.

